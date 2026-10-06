Croatia vs. Spain—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Spain is seeking to make it four victories from four in the UEFA Nations League as it closes the current international window by visiting Croatia on Tuesday.

The world champion has been typically excellent in Group 3 of League A, kicking things off with an entertaining 3–2 win over England. Things were much more emphatic in triumphs over Croatia and Czechia, however, which extended La Roja’s winning streak to 10 matches in all competitions.

Having thrashed Croatia 4–1 in the reverse fixture, Spain travels to Split with the expectation of securing back-to-back wins. Lamine Yamal was particularly impressive in the reverse fixture, scoring twice and providing an assist to continue his stellar form.

Slaven Bilić’s return to the Croatia hot seat has been pretty disastrous to date. Following a narrow win over Czechia and the defeat to Spain, the 58-year-old oversaw the nation’s worst-ever loss during an embarrassing 7–0 defeat to England on home soil. Massive improvements are needed to avoid yet more humiliation against La Roja.

This is a repeat of the 2022–23 Nations League final, which Spain won on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless action.

Croatia vs. Spain Score Prediction

Spain Swats Croatia Aside

Lamine Yamal (right) has been in inspired form for Spain. | David Fernandez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rewind a year or two and this would have been a very different fixture. But Croatia’s rapid decline and dismal start under Bilić means Spain should run out handsome winners yet again.

La Roja have been in breathless attacking form, scoring three or more in each of their Nations League matches to date. While they are yet to keep a clean sheet, an inspired attacking unit led by Barcelona superstar Yamal has proven too much for opponents.

Meanwhile, Croatia’s defense has been utterly atrocious this international break, allowing 12 goals across three matches. One would expect the 2018 World Cup runner-up to take a more cautious approach on Tuesday to help steady the ship, but Spain’s fearsome forwards will be licking their lips regardless.

Spain’s remarkable run : One must cast an eye back to March 2024 for the last time Spain was beaten in 90 minutes. Since then, it has played 41 matches without losing in regulation time, becoming European and world champion in the process.

: One must cast an eye back to March 2024 for the last time Spain was beaten in 90 minutes. Since then, it has played 41 matches without losing in regulation time, becoming European and world champion in the process. Croatia form : It’s a worrying time for Vatreni, who are entering a new era of uncertainty. They have now lost six of their last 10 games, regularly falling to European giants against whom they were previously competitive.

: It’s a worrying time for Vatreni, who are entering a new era of uncertainty. They have now lost six of their last 10 games, regularly falling to European giants against whom they were previously competitive. The Yamal factor: The 19-year-old continues to produce dazzling performances for club and country. He’s now scored or assisted in each of his last nine matches, producing 19 goal contributions in that time.

Prediction: Croatia 1–3 Spain

Croatia Predicted Lineup vs. Spain

Croatia must make changes from Saturday’s humiliation. | FotMob

Having named arguably his strongest possible lineup against England, Bilić doesn’t have much room to maneuver for Spain’s visit.

Two changes could come in defense, however, with Joško Gvardiol shifting to left back and Josip Šutalo joining Luka Vuškovic at center half. Josip Stanišic could be replaced at right back by Ivan Smolčić.

After being overrun in midfield against England, Luka Modrić might be sacrificed for greater defensive security, with Mateo Kovačić dropping into a double pivot with Josip Mišić.

Igor Matanović could come into the attack to lead the line, replacing FC Dallas striker Petar Musa.

Croatia predicted lineup vs. Spain (4-2-3-1): Livaković; Smolčić, Vušković, Šutalo, Gvardiol; Mišić, Kovačić; Vlašić, P. Sučić, Baturina; Matanović.

Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Croatia

Luis de la Fuente has the capacity to make changes without sacrificing quality. | FotMob

Luis de la Fuente has been offered several selection headaches by recent withdrawals. Nico Williams, Ferran Torres and Álex Grimaldo have all left the camp, but that has offered opportunities to others.

For example, Espanyol striker Roberto Fernández led the line against Czechia in place of Ferran, although Mikel Oyarzabal is expected to return for the game with Croatia.

Álex Baena should continue at left wing following Williams’s departure, while Martín Zubimendi might come into the midfield to offer Rodri a well-earned rest.

There could be multiple changes in defense. Pau Cubarsí will return after being rested against Czechia, while Marc Cucurella and Marc Pubill should make comebacks in the fullback positions.

Unai Simón should return between the posts after David Raya earned a rare start last time out.

Spain predicted lineup vs. Croatia (4-2-3-1): Simón; Pubill, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Fermín, Baena; Oyarzabal.

What Time Does Croatia vs. Spain Kick Off?

Location : Split, Croatia

: Split, Croatia Stadium : Stadion Poljud

: Stadion Poljud Date : Tuesday, Oct. 6

: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Kickoff Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m BST Referee : Erik Lambrechts (BEL)

: Erik Lambrechts (BEL) VAR: Bram Van Driessche (BEL)

How to Watch Croatia vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video