How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
The Premier League is treating us to a rare early Sunday kick-off this weekend, with Manchester United visiting a ground they haven’t won at since 2020.
Anthony Martial was relevant and there were no spectators in attendance when United last triumphed at Selhurst Park. This will be the first time Ruben Amorim has ventured down to south London, with Erik ten Hag in charge on their previous visit to Crystal Palace at the start of last season.
Amorim’s side seemed to be making steady, unconvincing progress before the November break, but much of that work was undone by a woeful performance against the 10 men of Everton on Monday night. That defeat suddenly means Amorim is under the pump again, and their upcoming opponents are flying high domestically.
Palace’s victory at Molineux leaves them fifth in the Premier League table, but Oliver Glasner’s Eagles have had issues managing the quick turnaround after a Conference League outing. United will be aiming to exploit potential fatigue from a defeat in Strasbourg on Sunday.
Here’s how you can tune into the game around the world.
What Time Does Crystal Palace vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Selhurst Park
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Kick-off Time: 12.00 p.m. GMT / 7.00 a.m. ET / 4.00 a.m. PT
- Referee: Rob Jones
- VAR: Andy Madley
TNT Sports holds the rights to the Premier League’s lunchtime kick-offs in the UK, and the latest iteration—albeit on a Sunday—will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as the discovery+ app.
In the United States, Man Utd’s next Premier League duel will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network. A Spanish-speaking stream will be supplied by Telemundo.
A DAZN subscription will grant you access to Sunday’s game if you’re tuning in from Canada, where fuboTV is also a streaming avenue.
In Mexico, meanwhile, the game is being shown on FOX One and Caliente TV.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, FOX One
What’s Next for Crystal Palace and Man Utd?
There’s a midweek Premier League slate in the offing, which means Man Utd won’t be able to enjoy a free week for the first time since they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town in August.
They’re up against a West Ham United side that are starting to show signs of life under Nuno Espírito Santo on Thursday night at Old Trafford. The Red Devils then face bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux the following Monday night.
As for Palace, they’re visiting Turf Moor on Wednesday before making the short trip to west London on Saturday afternoon. Glasner’s men take on Fulham next weekend.