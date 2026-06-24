How to Watch Czechia vs. Mexico, South Africa vs. South Korea on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Group A will be decided once and for all on Wednesday when all four participants play their final matches of the World Cup group stage.

Mexico can afford to rest and rotate for its Group A finale having already guaranteed top spot, but South Korea, Czechia and South Africa find themselves in more uncertain predicaments.

South Korea is in the driver‘s seat to finish as runners-up, knowing a single point against South Africa will be enough due to its superior head-to-head record with Czechia. Defeat, however, would see it leapfrogged by the African side, and could result in guaranteed elimination if Czechia defeats Mexico.

There’s plenty still to play for in Group A and here‘s how to watch the action unfold live.

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What Time Does Czechia vs. Mexico Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Wednesday, June 24 / Thursday, June 25

: Wednesday, June 24 / Thursday, June 25 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 25)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 25) Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez (ARG)

How to Watch Czechia vs. Mexico on TV, Live Stream

Czechia is hunting a place in the knockout rounds. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There will be a party feeling around Wednesday‘s match, with El Tri having already secured progression and first place. Audiences can view the clash on Canal 5, TUDN, Azteca Deportes, ViX and Nu9ve in Mexico.

Fox, fuboTV and Telemundo are the usual providers in the United States, with duties shared by TSN and RDS in Canada.

British viewers brave enough to stay up into the early hours of Thursday morning can tune in via the BBC.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Nu9ve, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What Time Does South Africa vs. South Korea Kick Off?

Location : Guadalupe, Mexico

: Guadalupe, Mexico Stadium : Estadio BBVA

: Estadio BBVA Date : Wednesday, June 24 / Thursday, June 25

: Wednesday, June 24 / Thursday, June 25 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 25)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 25) Referee: Facundo Raúl Tello Figueroa (ARG)

How to Watch South Africa vs. South Korea on TV, Live Stream

South Africa still has a shot to make history. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

UNIVERSO joins Fox, fuboTV and Telemundo in showing South Africa vs. South Korea in the U.S., while ViX is the only provider of the action in Mexico.

It‘s TSN and RDS in Canada once more, as well as the BBC in the UK.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Fox One Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC Two, BBC iPlayer

When Does the World Cup Knockout Stage Begin?

June 28 is the date when the last 32 begins, but Mexico won‘t be in action until two days later, when it clashes with one of the third-place qualifiers.

Whoever finishes runner-up in Group A will face the second-placed nation from Group B—one of Canada, Switzerland, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar.

If a third-place team reaches the last 32, it will face either Germany or the winner of Group G.

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