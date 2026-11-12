Spain is aiming to extend its astonishing unbeaten run when visiting Czechia this Thursday on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Nations League.

The world champion has won all four matches in Group 3 of League A and already booked its place in the quarterfinals as a result. The stakes are pretty low for the journey to Prague, although La Roja will be keen to lock down the top spot with another victory.

There’s also the desire to continue their remarkable record of 42 matches without defeat in regulation time, and notch their 12th successive victory across all competitions. Czechia appears likely to be their next victim.

Spain was, rather unsurprisingly, the dominant force during the reverse fixture in early October, which saw Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Mikel Merino all find the net in a 3–1 victory. That was its sixth win from eight meetings with Czechia, and it remains undefeated in this fixture.

Here’s how to watch the upcoming clash live.

What Time Does Czechia vs. Spain Kick Off?

Location : Prague, Czechia

: Prague, Czechia Stadium : epet ARENA

: epet ARENA Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Thursday, Nov. 12 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Nikola Dabanović (MNE)

: Nikola Dabanović (MNE) VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

How to Watch Czechia vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are all showing the match in the United States, offering plenty of options for interested viewers. The latter also has broadcasting rights in Canada, alongside DAZN.

For audiences in Mexico, it’s a choice between Sky Sports and izzi.

Those in the United Kingdom are able to make a one-off purchase of £2.49 to watch via Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster United States Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Czechia, Spain?

Czechia still awaits its first point of the group stage. | Pavel Lebeda/Soccrates/Getty Images

Spain finishes its group stage campaign on Sunday, where it hosts England in a potential showdown for the top spot. The reverse fixture at Wembley was full of entertainment, with La Roja running out 3–2 victors.

Czechia already knows it’s unable to reach the quarterfinals, but there are still hopes it can avoid relegation to League B. Its finale away at Croatia, also on Sunday, might prove a must-win fixture.