The perfect Portuguese are out to maintain a 100% record to the start of their UEFA Nations League campaign when they travel to Denmark on Matchday 3.

Much was made of Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in the 2–1 victory over Norway at the weekend, with Jorge Jesus opting against using the 41-year-old at all in Oslo. Ronaldo certainly didn’t take too kindly to the decision, storming down the tunnel post-match, sparking crisis talks with the federation and ultimately leading to the Al Nassr striker’s withdrawal from the squad.

Jesus had been hailed by Ronaldo as the “perfect” successor to Roberto Martínez, but the striker is unlikely to speak so gushingly about the veteran coach after his broken promise.

The newfound tension thus adds an intriguing layer to what has the makings of another tricky away day for the Iberians, who beat Denmark in the quarterfinals of the 2024–25 Nations League but were beaten on their previous trip to the Parken.

Here’s how Thursday’s action can be watched around the world.

What Time Does Denmark vs. Portugal Kick Off?

Location : Copenhagen, Denmark

: Copenhagen, Denmark Stadium : Parken Stadium

: Parken Stadium Date : Thursday, Oct. 1

: Thursday, Oct. 1 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee: Mykola Balakin (UKR)

How to Watch Denmark vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream

fuboTV is one of the broadcasters in both the United States and Canada, alongside ViX (providing Spanish commentary) in the former and DAZN in the latter.

Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico, with izzi an alternative.

Those tuning in from the United Kingdom will have to pay £2.49 via Amazon Prime Video to watch Thursday’s action unfold.

Country Broadcaster United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Denmark, Portugal?

Gonçalo Ramos was Portugal’s match-winner in Norway. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

There’s one more matchday to go in this extended international break, with League A4’s Matchday 4 scheduled for Sunday.

Portugal takes on Norway for the second time in this window, having defeated the World Cup quarterfinalist 2–1 at the weekend. Denmark, meanwhile, faces Wales after easing past Craig Bellamy’s side at home on Matchday 2.

These two nations will lock horns again on Nov. 14 before Portugal concludes the group stage in Wales and Denmark hosts Norway.