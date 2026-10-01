How to Watch Denmark vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream
The perfect Portuguese are out to maintain a 100% record to the start of their UEFA Nations League campaign when they travel to Denmark on Matchday 3.
Much was made of Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in the 2–1 victory over Norway at the weekend, with Jorge Jesus opting against using the 41-year-old at all in Oslo. Ronaldo certainly didn’t take too kindly to the decision, storming down the tunnel post-match, sparking crisis talks with the federation and ultimately leading to the Al Nassr striker’s withdrawal from the squad.
Jesus had been hailed by Ronaldo as the “perfect” successor to Roberto Martínez, but the striker is unlikely to speak so gushingly about the veteran coach after his broken promise.
The newfound tension thus adds an intriguing layer to what has the makings of another tricky away day for the Iberians, who beat Denmark in the quarterfinals of the 2024–25 Nations League but were beaten on their previous trip to the Parken.
Here’s how Thursday’s action can be watched around the world.
What Time Does Denmark vs. Portugal Kick Off?
- Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
- Stadium: Parken Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 1
- Kickoff Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Mykola Balakin (UKR)
How to Watch Denmark vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream
fuboTV is one of the broadcasters in both the United States and Canada, alongside ViX (providing Spanish commentary) in the former and DAZN in the latter.
Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico, with izzi an alternative.
Those tuning in from the United Kingdom will have to pay £2.49 via Amazon Prime Video to watch Thursday’s action unfold.
Country
Broadcaster
United States
fuboTV, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Denmark, Portugal?
There’s one more matchday to go in this extended international break, with League A4’s Matchday 4 scheduled for Sunday.
Portugal takes on Norway for the second time in this window, having defeated the World Cup quarterfinalist 2–1 at the weekend. Denmark, meanwhile, faces Wales after easing past Craig Bellamy’s side at home on Matchday 2.
These two nations will lock horns again on Nov. 14 before Portugal concludes the group stage in Wales and Denmark hosts Norway.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.