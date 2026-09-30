‘Tense, Uncomfortable’—How Portugal Addressed Fireworks of Cristiano Ronaldo Standoff

A decision from Portugal manager Jorge Jesus not to play Cristiano Ronaldo against Norway last Sunday is being described by a report in the country as “the root of an internal earthquake.”

That Ronaldo is even part of the squad for this extended international window is something of a surprise. The 2026 World Cup marked the end of a natural cycle and even the 41-year-old’s sister predicted the tournament was going to be his “last dance” with Portugal.

Lionel Messi, in contrast, chose to hang up his Argentina jersey for good, with the exception of one final farewell in a friendly against Benin next week.

New Portugal boss Jesus confirmed his intention to start Ronaldo in last Thursday’s UEFA Nations League against Wales. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played 67 minutes but was largely ineffective. He generated 1.03 in xG but missed the target with three of his five shots and was ultimately just stuck waiting for his teammates to find him.

Ronaldo then sat on the bench for the subsequent match against Norway in Oslo. Jesus said afterwards that he’d intended to use the Al Nassr striker for around 30 minutes in the second half, but believed during the match it “wasn’t the right moment.” He said, “It was a tactical choice ... I needed a player with different characteristics, but that doesn’t mean he’s out.”

President Flies in for Crisis Talks

The president of the Portuguese soccer federation felt the need to intervene and mediate. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

But Ronaldo, even at this stage of his career, is still extremely sensitive to perceived snubs. In Portugal, Record writes he “was unhappy” to be left unused, adding that a “tense and uncomfortable” atmosphere developed in the Portuguese camp afterwards.

On Tuesday night, Ronaldo, Jesus and Pedro Proença, president of Portugal’s soccer federation, were set to meet in Malmö, Sweden, where the team had already landed for its next match across the Øresund Bridge in Denmark. It was reported that Proença changed his plans at the last minute to fly into Copenhagen for the emergency summit, having instead been due in the Azores, 870 miles off of mainland Europe’s western tip, to watch Portugal’s U-21s play.

In the end, Proença’s mediation may not have been necessary. Ronaldo and Jesus had seemingly disagreed before Portugal’s scheduled team practice on Tuesday at Eleda Stadion in Malmö. The player did not participate, despite arriving with his team, and instead did individual gym work. The pair had been seen in discussion prior to Ronaldo heading inside.

However, RTP reported late on Tuesday that a second conversation between Ronaldo and Jesus—seemingly before Proença had arrived—served to defuse any further escalation of the situation. It is, the broadcaster says, now “resolved.”

What Next for an Aging Ronaldo?

Will Ronaldo play against Denmark? | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

It is now for Jesus to decide how to use Ronaldo against Denmark. Portugal won a tricky match in Norway without him, with Bernardo Silva attracting the ire of the local fans for his rough treatment of Martin Ødegaard, and arguably carried their aging icon against Wales.

After Denmark, Portugal faces one more match in this window, at home against Norway.

The Nations League, which Ronaldo has won twice before, continues in November. The initial league phase concludes then, with the knockout bracket for League A teams beginning in March. The final is scheduled for June 13, 2027.

Ronaldo, who has widely hinted that this season will be his last in pro soccer given that his Al Nassr contract expires next summer, could conceivably hold on in the hope that Portugal makes the final again. It’s not impossible that could be his last ever match—and what a sendoff it would be ... if his team wins. They might just have to carry him all the way there.