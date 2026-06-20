How to Watch Ecuador vs. Curaçao on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Ecuador and Curaçao both open their 2026 World Cup campaigns looking to bounce back after opening defeats, as they meet on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Debutant Curaçao was beaten heavily by Germany, losing 7–1 in a result that leaves it bottom of Group E. Ecuador, meanwhile, fell 1–0 to Côte d’Ivoire after a late winner from Amad Diallo.

Heading into this match, Ecuador is the clear favorite on paper and will be expected to take control much the way the Germans did. However, the World Cup has a history of surprises, and Curaçao will be hoping to respond after a tough opening match.

It sets up an intriguing second group game, whether it becomes a routine win or produces a twist in Group E. Here’s how and when you can watch it.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

What Time Does Ecuador vs. Curaçao Kick Off?

Location : Kansas City, Missouri, USA

: Kansas City, Missouri, USA Stadium : Arrowhead Stadium

: Arrowhead Stadium Date : Saturday, June 20

: Saturday, June 20 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (June 21)

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Curaçao on TV, Live Stream

Fox and fuboTV will both be bringing English-speaking broadcasts to audiences across the United States, while it’s Telemundo for those wanting to catch the action in Spanish.

Viewers in Canada can choose between TSN, CTV, RDS and Crave, but there’s just one offering in Mexico from ViX.

Those staying up late in the United Kingdom can catch the match through the BBC.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave United Kingdom BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer Mexico ViX Mexico

MORE: Full list of broadcasters around the world for Ecuador vs. Curaçao

What’s Next for Ecuador, Curaçao?

Curaçao faces a tough battle to qualify for the knockouts. | CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

After their meeting, attention turns to the final Group E fixtures for both sides.

Ecuador next faces Germany in Arlington, Texas on June 25, in a difficult test against the group favorite.

Curaçao, meanwhile, takes on Côte d’Ivoire in Philadelphia on the same day.

Depending on results, those matches could prove crucial in the race for a late push into the knockout stages—or simply serve as a final outing in North America.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE