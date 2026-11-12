England can book its ticket to the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals on Thursday, but must overcome a Croatia team fueled by vengeance at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions know they must simply avoid defeat to qualify for the next round, although Thomas Tuchel will demand victory in order to set up a showdown with Spain for first place on Sunday. They’re currently three points behind the world champion following back-to-back victories over Czechia and their demolition of Croatia.

Slaven Bilić’s return to the hot seat hardly went according to plan during the previous international break, with hefty defeats to Spain bookending an utterly embarrassing 7–0 loss to England. Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both scored a brace to inflict a record-breaking loss on the 2018 World Cup finalists.

Croatia requires a much more respectable performance and, more crucially, victory to keep its hopes of making the quarterfinals alive.

Here’s how to watch a vital Nations League encounter.

What Time Does England vs. Croatia Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Thursday, Nov. 12 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Morten Krogh Hansen (DEN)

: Morten Krogh Hansen (DEN) VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

How to Watch England vs. Croatia on TV, Live Stream

ViX and fuboTV are the two options for audiences across the United States, and the latter will also show the match in Canada alongside DAZN.

Viewers in Mexico can tune in via Sky Sports or izzi.

Refreshingly, no subscription is required for those in the United Kingdom, who can watch for free via ITV or STV, depending on exact location.

Country Broadcaster United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

What’s Next for England, Croatia?

England finish up against Spain. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

There could be little riding on England’s group stage finale, which would be a shame considering the entertainment provided during its previous clash with Spain at Wembley. The reverse fixture will be held at Atlético Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

Running parallel to Spain vs. England, the other match in Group 3 of League A will see Croatia host Czechia. The first meeting between the sides ended 2–1 in the favor of Bilić’s men.