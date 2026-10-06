England is seeking a second win over Czechia in the space of a week when the sides collide in the Nations League on Tuesday.

The Three Lions responded to their opening defeat to Spain by beating 10-man Czechia 2–0 last Tuesday, with Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon scoring the goals. The in-form duo have both found the net in all three of England’s matches during the current international break, including in the recent 7–0 demolition of Croatia.

Santi Denia can only dream of boasting such firepower in the away dugout at Wembley Stadium, with the Spaniard having suffered three successive defeats at the beginning of his reign. Czechia’s primary ambition against England might simply be to keep all its players on the field after red cards in its last two outings.

Here’s how to tune into the Nations League clash.

What Time Does England vs. Czechia Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium Date : Tuesday, Oct. 6

: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)

: Serdar Gözübüyük (NED) VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)

How to Watch England vs. Czechia on TV, Live Stream

Those in the United States can tune into the action via Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV—with the latter also offering the match in Canada alongside DAZN.

ITV and STV are the destinations for fans watching across the United Kingdom.

Sky Sports and izzi are providers in Mexico.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 2, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

What’s Next for England, Czechia?

Tuesday will be the final outing of the break for both nations. | Gabriel Kuchta/UEFA/Getty Images

After a busy three-week international period, the upcoming battle in London marks the final match of the window for both England and Czechia.

The Europeans will return in November to complete Group 3 of League A, where they will both face off against Spain and Croatia.