How to Watch England vs. Czechia on TV, Live Stream
England is seeking a second win over Czechia in the space of a week when the sides collide in the Nations League on Tuesday.
The Three Lions responded to their opening defeat to Spain by beating 10-man Czechia 2–0 last Tuesday, with Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon scoring the goals. The in-form duo have both found the net in all three of England’s matches during the current international break, including in the recent 7–0 demolition of Croatia.
Santi Denia can only dream of boasting such firepower in the away dugout at Wembley Stadium, with the Spaniard having suffered three successive defeats at the beginning of his reign. Czechia’s primary ambition against England might simply be to keep all its players on the field after red cards in its last two outings.
Here’s how to tune into the Nations League clash.
• ✍️ PREVIEW: England vs. Czechia—Nations League: Predictions and Lineups
What Time Does England vs. Czechia Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6
- Kickoff Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)
- VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)
How to Watch England vs. Czechia on TV, Live Stream
Those in the United States can tune into the action via Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV—with the latter also offering the match in Canada alongside DAZN.
ITV and STV are the destinations for fans watching across the United Kingdom.
Sky Sports and izzi are providers in Mexico.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Sports 2, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player
What’s Next for England, Czechia?
After a busy three-week international period, the upcoming battle in London marks the final match of the window for both England and Czechia.
The Europeans will return in November to complete Group 3 of League A, where they will both face off against Spain and Croatia.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.