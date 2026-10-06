England vs. Czechia—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

England is brimming with confidence ahead of Tuesday’s return Nations League fixture against Czechia.

Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions pulled off a stunning 7–0 demolition of Croatia at the weekend, which saw the fearsome forward quartet of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon run riot.

England has offered the perfect response to a frustrating 3–2 defeat to Spain in its opening match in Group 3 of League A. The demolition of Croatia was preceded by a convincing 2–0 win over 10-man Czechia on the road.

Pressure has certainly eased on Tuchel after the shocking late implosion to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semifinal, and another triumph over Czechia, this time at Wembley, would certainly boost morale further.

Santi Denia’s reign has commenced with three successive defeats, although Czechia haven’t been blown away in any of those losses. That being said, a miracle would be required to claim a point or more from the upcoming clash in London.

England vs. Czechia Score Prediction

Good Times Keep Rolling for England

England has been in fine attacking form. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

It’s unlikely that England will rack up another seven goals, but a handsome victory is still expected when Czechia comes to town.

There are 44 places between the two nations in the FIFA rankings—and for good reason. England boasts an arsenal of superstars who have flexed their creative muscles during the current break, while Czechia are technically limited and missing a talisman capable of propelling it to loftier heights.

England should put Denia’s side to the sword and entertain the home supporters inside Wembley.

Head-to-head record : This will be the eighth meeting between England and Czechia (including in its past guises) and the former has won five of the previous seven duels across all competitions.

: This will be the eighth meeting between England and Czechia (including in its past guises) and the former has won five of the previous seven duels across all competitions. England’s dazzling offense : Having scored 11 times in its three Nations League matches, England possesses one of international soccer’s most in-form attacks. Kane, Bellingham and Gordon have all managed four or more goal involvements each.

: Having scored 11 times in its three Nations League matches, England possesses one of international soccer’s most in-form attacks. Kane, Bellingham and Gordon have all managed four or more goal involvements each. Czech struggles: It’s now six matches without a victory for Czechia, who has won just two of its last 10 matches in all competitions (across 90 minutes). The last time it won a competitive fixture in regulation time was November 2025.

Prediction: England 3–0 Czechia

England Predicted Lineup vs. Czechia

Tuchel will make changes from the Croatia win. | FotMob

Tuchel will be without the impressive Alex Scott against Czechia. The Bournemouth midfielder suffered a quad injury on his first senior start against Croatia and will now be out of action for around six to eight weeks—meaning he will miss the November international break, too.

Nico O’Reilly is another who recently dropped out due to injury, joining the likes of Cole Palmer, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice and Marcus Rashford as withdrawals.

Rico Lewis has been added to the squad, but the versatile full back appears unlikely to start at Wembley. James Garner or Myles Lewis-Skelly are most likely to replace Scott in the midfield, joining Elliot Anderson in the double pivot.

Tuchel could rest some key members of his team, with Bellingham potentially making way for Morgan Rogers in the No. 10 position. Eberechi Eze could feature on the left wing in place of Gordon, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrad Branthwaite and Trevoh Chalobah might all come into the defense.

Harry Kane will lead the line once again, making a joint-record 125th appearance for the Three Lions.

England predicted lineup vs. Czechia (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Chalobah, Branthwaite, Hall; Anderson, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Rogers, Eze; Kane.

Czechia Predicted Lineup vs. England

Denia has been dealt another suspension blow. | FotMob

While Pavel Šulc will return from his one-match ban picked up for a red card against England, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ladislav Krejčí is now suspended after being sent off against Spain last time out.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Antonín Kinský started in goal against La Roja and could earn another start in a familiar city, while Robin Hranáč will come back into the XI to replace Krejčí.

Michal Sadílek and Lukáš Červ should return in midfield, but Adam Karabec remains a doubt to feature with a knock and Vladimír Coufal could miss out through a knee issue.

Czechia predicted lineup vs. England (4-2-3-1): Kinský; Sácek, Chaloupek, Hranáč, Sláma; Sadílek, Červ; Radosta, Šulc, Lingr; Hložek.

What Time Does England vs. Czechia Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium Date : Tuesday, Oct. 6

: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)

: Serdar Gözübüyük (NED) VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)

How to Watch England vs. Czechia on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 2, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player