How to Watch England vs. Ghana on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

England can secure its place in the last 32 of the World Cup and top spot in Group L when facing Ghana at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s men impressed in their 4–2 opening victory over Croatia, Harry Kane among those starring in a win which put the Three Lions in complete control of their own destiny. Victory over Ghana is now all that’s needed for progression, first place also sewn up if Panama then fails to beat Croatia later in the day.

Ghana knows victory will also clinch its place in the knockout phase following last week’s stoppage-time victory over Panama, meaning the Black Stars will be highly motivated to upset expectations. However, England’s opening performance of the tournament suggests it should stroll to a relatively routine triumph in Foxborough.

Here’s how to catch a decisive battle in Group L.

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What Time Does England vs. Ghana Kick Off?

Location : Foxborough, U.S.

: Foxborough, U.S. Stadium : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 23

: Tuesday, June 23 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST Referee: Héctor Saíd Martínez Sorto (HON)

How to Watch England vs. Ghana on TV, Live Stream

Kick-off is at a reasonable time for England supporters in the United Kingdom, who can tune into the fixture via the BBC.

FOX, fuboTV and Telemundo are the broadcasters in the United States, while TSN and RDS share duties in Canada.

ViX is the sole option for audiences in Mexico.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What’s Next for England, Ghana?

Ghana has a great chance to reach the last 32. | Ezra Shaw/FIFA/Getty Images.

England will hope to enter its final group match with Panama on June 27 with its place in the last 32 already secure. The two sides last clashed at the 2018 tournament, where the Three Lions won 6–1.

Ghana has an excellent chance of qualifying for the next round, even if it’s defeated by England on Tuesday. The African side face Croatia in its finale, which is staged parallel with Group L’s other clash on June 27.

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