There is no shortage of superstar talent on view when England and Spain lock horns in their first 2026–27 UEFA Nations League group stage match this Saturday.

La Roja journey to Wembley Stadium as reigning world champions following an extraordinarily successful summer. The team’s most recent outing was the World Cup final, where they overcame Argentina courtesy of Ferran Torres’s extra-time winner.

England was one step away from joining Spain in the showpiece event, but its late collapse in its semifinal with Argentina ended dreams of a second world title. Thomas Tuchel’s men at least managed to clinch third place at the tournament, though, beating France in a 10-goal thriller to secure bronze.

A first meeting between the teams since the Euro 2024 final—which Spain won—arrives in the opening round of fixtures in Group 3 of League A. While the stakes are lower in the Nations League, they will both be determined to take three points this weekend.

Here’s how to watch a tantalizing clash.

What Time Does England vs. Spain Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium Date : Saturday, Sept. 26

: Saturday, Sept. 26 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Davide Massa (ITA)

: Davide Massa (ITA) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch England vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream

Viewers in the United States have a choice between Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV for a heavyweight European battle. The latter is offering the match north of the border as well.

Those in Canada can also tune in via DAZN, while Sky Sports and izzi are the broadcasters in Mexico.

Audiences in the United Kingdom can tune in via ITV or STV.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 2, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

What’s Next for England, Spain?

Spain is aiming to keep the good times rolling. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

Croatia and Czechia are the other opponents for England and Spain in Group 3 of League A during the current three-week international break.

For England, yet another meeting with Croatia is sandwiched in between fixtures home and away against Czechia.

Spain, meanwhile, takes on Croatia twice over the next two weeks, while also hosting Czechia.