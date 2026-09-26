How to Watch England vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream
There is no shortage of superstar talent on view when England and Spain lock horns in their first 2026–27 UEFA Nations League group stage match this Saturday.
La Roja journey to Wembley Stadium as reigning world champions following an extraordinarily successful summer. The team’s most recent outing was the World Cup final, where they overcame Argentina courtesy of Ferran Torres’s extra-time winner.
England was one step away from joining Spain in the showpiece event, but its late collapse in its semifinal with Argentina ended dreams of a second world title. Thomas Tuchel’s men at least managed to clinch third place at the tournament, though, beating France in a 10-goal thriller to secure bronze.
A first meeting between the teams since the Euro 2024 final—which Spain won—arrives in the opening round of fixtures in Group 3 of League A. While the stakes are lower in the Nations League, they will both be determined to take three points this weekend.
Here’s how to watch a tantalizing clash.
What Time Does England vs. Spain Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 26
- Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
How to Watch England vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream
Viewers in the United States have a choice between Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV for a heavyweight European battle. The latter is offering the match north of the border as well.
Those in Canada can also tune in via DAZN, while Sky Sports and izzi are the broadcasters in Mexico.
Audiences in the United Kingdom can tune in via ITV or STV.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Sports 2, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player
What’s Next for England, Spain?
Croatia and Czechia are the other opponents for England and Spain in Group 3 of League A during the current three-week international break.
For England, yet another meeting with Croatia is sandwiched in between fixtures home and away against Czechia.
Spain, meanwhile, takes on Croatia twice over the next two weeks, while also hosting Czechia.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.