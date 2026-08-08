How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
After taking on Fiorentina in Austria last weekend, Real Madrid’s preseason under new manager José Mourinho stays in central Europe as Los Blancos face Ferencváros in Hungary.
The meeting represents a rare matchup between the two sides who last met over 30 years ago in the group stage of the 1995–96 Champions League. A Raúl hat trick and Iván Zamorano double saw Madrid run out 6–1 winners in the home leg, though Los Blancos were held to a 1–1 draw in Budapest.
There’s less at stake this time around, though there will be plenty of Madrid stars, new and old, looking to prove their worth to the manager ahead of the new season.
The likes of Vinícius Jr and Brahim Díaz could feature after missing last weekend’s run-out, while young stars like Endrick will be desperate to impress.
Here’s how supporters around the world can watch the action unfold in Budapest.
What Time Does Ferencváros vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Budapest, Hungary
- Stadium: Ferencváros Stadion
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 8
- Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST
How to Watch Ferencváros vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
In the United States, Real Madrid fans have the option of streaming the match live on both CBS and fuboTV, while in Mexico the game will be available to access on Disney+.
For fans based in Spain, the match will be shown on the club’s own Real Madrid TV.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
CBS Sports Network, fuboTV
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico
Spain
RMTV
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
After taking on Ferencváros in Budapest, Madrid then return home and will prepare to face newly promoted RC Deportivo on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
That encounter will be followed up with the club’s final scheduled preseason game against German side Schalke 04 four days later on Aug. 16, in Gelsenkirchen.
After that, it’s on to competitive action with the 2026–27 La Liga season getting underway against Espanyol on Aug. 22.
Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC. Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs. A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews. He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.