How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

After taking on Fiorentina in Austria last weekend, Real Madrid’s preseason under new manager José Mourinho stays in central Europe as Los Blancos face Ferencváros in Hungary.

The meeting represents a rare matchup between the two sides who last met over 30 years ago in the group stage of the 1995–96 Champions League. A Raúl hat trick and Iván Zamorano double saw Madrid run out 6–1 winners in the home leg, though Los Blancos were held to a 1–1 draw in Budapest.

There’s less at stake this time around, though there will be plenty of Madrid stars, new and old, looking to prove their worth to the manager ahead of the new season.

The likes of Vinícius Jr and Brahim Díaz could feature after missing last weekend’s run-out, while young stars like Endrick will be desperate to impress.

Here’s how supporters around the world can watch the action unfold in Budapest.

What Time Does Ferencváros vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Stadium: Ferencváros Stadion

Ferencváros Stadion Date: Saturday, Aug. 8

Saturday, Aug. 8 Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

How to Watch Ferencváros vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

In the United States, Real Madrid fans have the option of streaming the match live on both CBS and fuboTV, while in Mexico the game will be available to access on Disney+.

For fans based in Spain, the match will be shown on the club’s own Real Madrid TV.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CBS Sports Network, fuboTV Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico Spain RMTV

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Preseason preparations continue apace. | Christian Bruna/Getty Images

After taking on Ferencváros in Budapest, Madrid then return home and will prepare to face newly promoted RC Deportivo on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

That encounter will be followed up with the club’s final scheduled preseason game against German side Schalke 04 four days later on Aug. 16, in Gelsenkirchen.

After that, it’s on to competitive action with the 2026–27 La Liga season getting underway against Espanyol on Aug. 22.