Ferencvaros vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid continue to blow out the cobwebs and build up fitness this preseason with a trip to Budapest to take on Ferencváros this Saturday.

So far this summer Los Blancos have cast aside Alcorcón and Leganés in training ground exercises, before a 2–2 draw with Fiorentina in Austria last weekend as the second José Mourinho era takes shape.

Much of the summer focus has been on what’s been happening away from the field, with Madrid making six first-team signings so far.

Yan Diomande became the latest new face when his move was confirmed on Thursday, while Madrid’s celebratory mood was only further boosted by news of Vinícius Júnior’s new contract later that day.

Those hoping for a first taste of Madrid’s new-look forward line may be disappointed, however, with Mourinho instead relying on a reduced roster that is the result of players who featured at this summer’s World Cup filtering back into training slowly.

The situation may not be ideal for Mourinho who is looking to get the measure of his new charges, but does give opportunity to rising stars and fringe players to prove their worth—with 18-year-olds Alexis Ciria and Joan Martínez among those catching the eye in their performances against Fiorentina.

Ferencváros vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Madrid Quality to Shine Through in Hungary

Real Madrid will play at the Ferencváros Stadion in Budapest. | Soccrates/Getty Images

Amazingly, despite Ferencváros’ pedigree as Hungary’s biggest club, they have not come up against Real Madrid since the 1995–96 season when they were drawn into the same Champions League group.

Back then, Raúl scored a hat trick as Madrid stormed to a 6–1 win in the meeting at the Bernabéu, but the Budapest side did earn a 1–1 draw at home.

The Green Eagles will be keen to put on a show for the 15-time European champions visiting more than 30 years on from their last visit (albeit in a different stadium).

A Europa League side featuring several Hungary national team stars, Ferencváros won’t be pushovers, but Madrid’s quality should be too much for the runners-up in the Hungarian top flight last season, with returning stars and young talents eager to impress Mourinho.

Prediction: Ferencváros 1–3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Ferencváros

A youthful looking lineup for the trip to Budapest. | FotMob.

A similar Real Madrid side to the one that drew 2–2 against Fiorentina last weekend is expected again this time out, but with more room to re-introduce players building up fitness after returning from post-World Cup breaks.

Mourinho faces a mini defensive crisis with Dean Huijsen, Raúl Ascencio and Éder Militão likely unavailable, while Ibrahima Konaté and Antonio Rüdiger have only just returned to training. As a result, youngsters Mario Rivas and Joan Martínez may be the starting center back pairing again.

The likes of Bernardo Silva, Brahim Díaz, Denzel Dumfries and new signing Carlos Espí are all expected to play some part, while Vinícius Jr too could celebrate his new contract with his first minutes of preseason.

Teenage forward Ciria could feature again after his goalscoring turn against Fiorentina. Expect to see Daniel Yáñez too, though an injury and uncertainty over his future may rule Thiago Pitarch out.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Ferencváros (4-2-3-1): Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rivas, Martínez, Álvaro Carreras; Valverde, Camavinga; Endrick, Arda Güler, Ciria; Espí.

What Time Does Ferencváros vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Stadium: Ferencváros Stadion

Ferencváros Stadion Date: Saturday, Aug. 8

Saturday, Aug. 8 Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

How to Watch Ferencváros vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CBS Sports Network, fuboTV Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico