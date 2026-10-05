France and Belgium continue their longstanding rivalry when colliding in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League on Monday.

The neighbors will stage their 80th meeting at Stade de France—just over 122 years on from their first-ever clash—and it’s Les Bleus who are seeking a seventh successive win against the Red Devils.

Zinédine Zidane’s men were victorious in last week’s clash in Brussels, with Michael Olise delivering the only goal of the match in the 88th minute—one of three games without defeat for France under the former Real Madrid manager.

Belgium is also under new management as Mark van Bommel gets to grips with his first international position. The defeat to France has proven an outlier so far, bookended by encouraging victories over Italy and Türkiye in Group 1 of League A.

Here’s how to watch the upcoming duel between these historic foes.

What Time Does France vs. Belgium Kick Off?

Location : Saint-Denis, France

: Saint-Denis, France Stadium : Stade de France

: Stade de France Date : Monday, Oct. 6

: Monday, Oct. 6 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee : Nicholas Walsh (SCO)

: Nicholas Walsh (SCO) VAR: Andrew Dallas (SCO)

How to Watch France vs. Belgium on TV, Live Stream

fuboTV is showing the fixture in both the United States and Canada. ViX is also a broadcaster in the former, while DAZN shares rights in the latter.

Sky Sports and izzi are the destinations for viewers in Mexico.

The clash is available on pay-per-view in the United Kingdom via Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for France, Belgium?

Zinédine Zidane has enjoyed his first international break as France boss. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

This is the final outing of the international period for both France and Belgium, whose players will return to their club sides after the conclusion of Monday’s match.

The next international period arrives in mid-November and will be a standard two-week break, with France and Belgium both returning to conclude the group stage of the Nations League.