William Saliba Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Arsenal Star Amid World Cup Scare

William Saliba faces a “lengthy” recovery from a back injury which could potentially force the Arsenal star to miss the entire World Cup for France, multiple reports have claimed.

The towering center back produced another imperious performance as Arsenal battled their way to a penalty shootout against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Saliba lasted the full two hours of an engrossing contest but, as it has since transpired, was playing through the pain barrier.

As first reported by Foot Mercato, Saliba aggravated an existing issue during the European showpiece and now faces a nervous wait to discover how long he could be sidelined for.

What Injury Does William Saliba Have?

William Saliba won his first major trophy with Arsenal this season. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Saliba is thought to have injured his back. The initial damage was reportedly done several weeks ago, but Arsenal’s defensive totem made himself available throughout the club’s tense run-in. After sitting out back-to-back fixtures with an ankle issue at the start of March, Saliba made 15 consecutive appearances as the Gunners sealed their first league title in 22 years and reached the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta didn’t risk his best defender for the Premier League-concluding dead-rubber against Crystal Palace but the France international was ever-present in the fraught final against PSG. Not only did Saliba largely manage to marshal the defending champions’ revered frontline, he also beat them at their own game, completing as many successful dribbles as Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola combined (two).

However, that immense showing appears to have come at a cost.

Will William Saliba Miss the World Cup?

William Saliba was part of France’s initial roster. | PRESSE SPORTS/IMAGO

Before further tests can be conducted, Saliba was thought to be “very doubtful” to feature at this summer’s tournament, according to ESPN. Initial fears places the 25-year-old’s recovery at a matter of weeks.

Thanks to its positioning in Group I, France don’t actually kick off its World Cup campaign until June 16, more than two weeks after Saliba’s diagnosis. However, it remains to be seen how fit the defender would be upon his return, and Didier Deschamps may rather have a fully available alternative for training purposes.

France, after all, isn’t short of defensive options.

How France Could Replace William Saliba

Ibrahima Konaté (right) and Dayot Upamecano could line up in defense. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Saliba’s aforementioned ankle injury sidelined him for the March international break. In his absence, Deschamps turned to the former RB Leipzig pairing of Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté. This would be the likely duo to serve as France’s first-choice center backs, but there is ample strength in depth available elsewhere in the roster already.

Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix could feasibly find his way into the side after another impressive campaign in south London while Lucas Hernández is comfortable in the middle or on the left of defense.

Juventus’ versatile defender Pierre Kalulu was part of the March roster for friendlies against Brazil and Colombia but didn’t make the final 26—a decision which Deschamps can reverse until 24 hours before kickoff in France’s first fixture. Veteran Clément Lenglet may be another name in contention, while Loïc Badé and Benjamin Pavard have done their best to play themselves out of consideration with their recent club performances.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC