How to Watch France vs. Italy on TV, Live Stream
The 42nd meeting between historic rivals France and Italy will be staged in the UEFA Nations League this Friday and it’s brimming with narrative.
Zinédine Zidane will be overseeing his third match as leader of Les Bleus, but he must confront old demons to clinch a third successive win. After all, Italy was the opponent for his last ever career match in the 2006 World Cup final, which culminated in him seeing red for that headbutt and France losing the clash on penalties.
The former Real Madrid coach will be desperate for a modicum of revenge, even if nothing can rewrite a bitter final chapter in his legendary career.
Italy is also a nation in transition after reappointing Euro 2020-winning manager Roberto Mancini to help steady the ship. After missing out on a third straight World Cup over the summer, the Azzurri are in dire need of reform—although Monday’s 4–1 thrashing of Türkiye marked a step in the right direction.
Their trip to the Stade de France promises to be another engaging affair, so here’s how to watch it unfold live on TV.
What Time Does France vs. Italy Kick Off?
- Location: Saint-Denis, France
- Stadium: Stade de France
- Date: Friday, Oct. 2
- Kick-off Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST
- Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)
- VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández (ESP)
How to Watch France vs. Italy on TV, Live Stream
Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are the three options for audiences in the United States—with the latter also broadcasting the fixture in Canada, alongside DAZN, TLN and VIVA.
Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico.
Those in the United Kingdom can pay a one-off fee of £2.49 to watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Sports 1, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for France, Italy?
France will soon play its last of four matches across the extended three-week international break. Having already beaten Belgium 1–0 on the road, Les Bleus will host their neighbors next Monday seeking another triumph under Zidane.
Italy will return home after its excursion in Saint-Denis, where it will host Türkiye at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna. Having dominated the first fixture between the sides in Group 1 of League A, another victory is expected next Monday.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.