The 42nd meeting between historic rivals France and Italy will be staged in the UEFA Nations League this Friday and it’s brimming with narrative.

Zinédine Zidane will be overseeing his third match as leader of Les Bleus, but he must confront old demons to clinch a third successive win. After all, Italy was the opponent for his last ever career match in the 2006 World Cup final, which culminated in him seeing red for that headbutt and France losing the clash on penalties.

The former Real Madrid coach will be desperate for a modicum of revenge, even if nothing can rewrite a bitter final chapter in his legendary career.

Italy is also a nation in transition after reappointing Euro 2020-winning manager Roberto Mancini to help steady the ship. After missing out on a third straight World Cup over the summer, the Azzurri are in dire need of reform—although Monday’s 4–1 thrashing of Türkiye marked a step in the right direction.

Their trip to the Stade de France promises to be another engaging affair, so here’s how to watch it unfold live on TV.

What Time Does France vs. Italy Kick Off?

Location : Saint-Denis, France

: Saint-Denis, France Stadium : Stade de France

: Stade de France Date : Friday, Oct. 2

: Friday, Oct. 2 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee : Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP) VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández (ESP)

How to Watch France vs. Italy on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are the three options for audiences in the United States—with the latter also broadcasting the fixture in Canada, alongside DAZN, TLN and VIVA.

Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom can pay a one-off fee of £2.49 to watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for France, Italy?

Zinédine Zidane will oversee his fourth and final match of a first international break. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

France will soon play its last of four matches across the extended three-week international break. Having already beaten Belgium 1–0 on the road, Les Bleus will host their neighbors next Monday seeking another triumph under Zidane.

Italy will return home after its excursion in Saint-Denis, where it will host Türkiye at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna. Having dominated the first fixture between the sides in Group 1 of League A, another victory is expected next Monday.