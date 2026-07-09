The first of four tantalizing World Cup quarterfinals takes place on Thursday when France face Morocco at Gillette Stadium.

These two nations collided in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup and both have made significant improvements since then. France’s star-studded roster is performing in a new stratosphere with its myriad of attacking aces, while the arrival of Mohamed Ouahbi as Morocco head coach has marked the shift to a more expansive, free-flowing style of soccer.

Les Bleus have won all five of their World Cup matches to date and barely broken a sweat. Things have been slightly trickier for the Atlas Lions, but they have still beaten Scotland, Haiti, the Netherlands and Canada en route to the last eight, while also picking up a hard-fought draw with Brazil in the opening round.

France is the undeniable favorite for Thursday’s critical clash and is most likely to set up a semifinal with either Spain or Belgium. However, Morocco will prove a formidable foe, and one that could just upset the odds.

Here’s how to tune into the action from home.

What Time Does France vs. Morocco Kick Off?

Location : Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States

: Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States Stadium : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium Date : Thursday, July 9

: Thursday, July 9 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m BST

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m BST Referee: Facundo Raúl Tello Figueroa (ARG)

How to Watch France vs. Morocco on TV, Live Stream

There are no surprises in the United States. The Fox Network and fuboTV provide English-language broadcasts, while Telemundo provides a Spanish alternative.

TSN, CTV and Crave will provide English coverage in Canada, while French speakers can tune in via RDS.

The options are plentiful in Mexico, with Canal 5, Azteca Deportes, TUDN and ViX all broadcasting the quarterfinal.

ITV and STV are the providers in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

What’s Next for France, Morocco?

Morocco is dreaming of another semifinal. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

For one of these two, Thursday will be the end of their journey, almost exactly a month on from the competition’s opening game.

The victor, however, sets up an intriguing battle with Spain or Belgium in the semifinal, with the fixture staged at AT&T Stadium on Tuesday, July 14.

If France or Morocco can win the semifinal, they will come up against one of England, Norway, Argentina or Switzerland in the final on July 19.

Losing semifinalists will take part in the third-place playoff, which occurs on July 18.

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