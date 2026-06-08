Tipped by many to win its third World Cup this summer, France completes its preparations for the upcoming tournament by taking on the unqualified Northern Ireland in Lille.

The mightily successful Didier Deschamps era is set to draw to a close next month, and the long-time France manager has perhaps never before had a roster so talented at his disposal. While there are concerns that Les Bleus may be too top-heavy, the extent of their attacking might could overwhelm anyone they come up against in North America.

France underwhelmed at Euro 2024 but has since been rejuvenated by the increased prominence of Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki. Ousmane Dembélé has won the Ballon d’Or in the meantime, too. Still, this remains Kylian Mbappé’s team. The Real Madrid superstar loves the grand stage, and has the chance to become the World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer in just his third appearance.

The build-up is important given the difficulty of Group I, and Deschamps will want to ensure France departs for the United States on a winning note after losing to Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday.

Here’s how you can tune into France’s second and final World Cup warm-up match against Northern Ireland.

What Time Does France vs. Northern Ireland Kick Off?

Location : Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

: Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France Stadium : Stade Pierre-Mauroy

: Stade Pierre-Mauroy Date : Monday, June 8

: Monday, June 8 Kickoff Time : 8:10 p.m. BST / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT

: 8:10 p.m. BST / 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT Referee: Sascha Stegemann (GER)

How to Watch France vs. Northern Ireland on TV, Live Stream

France was beaten by Côte d’Ivoire last time out. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

There’s ample coverage of Monday’s warm-up match. The fixture’s even on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom, which is a rarity nowadays. BBC Three and BBC Two Northern Ireland will broadcast the contest, and BBC iPlayer is an alternative for those tuning in on a device.

Those keen to catch a glimpse of FIFA’s No. 1 ranked side before the start of the World Cup can do so via Fox Sports in the United States. It’ll be shown on Fox Sports 2 but can also be streamed on the Fox Sports App. FuboTV is an option in the U.S. and Canada.

DAZN are also providing coverage in Canada, while Sky Sports is the way to go in Mexico.

Country TV/Live Stream United Kingdom BBC3, BBC Sport Web, BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC iPlayer United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What Next for France?

France takes on Senegal in its first group game. | Henri Szwarc/Bongarts/Getty Images

France is just a little over a week away from its World Cup opener against Senegal. Twenty years ago, the West Africans stunned the reigning European and world champions to kick-off the 2002 World Cup, setting the stage for a dismal French campaign.

Les Bleus, who enter the tournament as many’s favorites, will want to produce a different outcome at MetLife Stadium next Tuesday. France then faces Iraq in Philadelphia on June 22 before wrapping up the group stage against strong dark-horse candidate Norway on June 26.

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