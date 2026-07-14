How to Watch France vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

France and Spain meet for just the second time at the World Cup, and Tuesday’s duel in Dallas will decide who faces either England or Argentina for a shot at global glory.

Les Bleus have sparkled in North America this summer, yet it was their more measured performance against Morocco that most convincingly affirmed the belief that Didier Deschamps’ stellar tenure will end with one final success.

Spain, though, is capable of stymying Les Bleus by keeping the ball away from their attacking superstars. The first World Cup goal La Roja conceded didn’t arrive until the quarterfinals, where another late Mikel Merino strike prevented an extra 30 minutes of toil.

We’re poised for an enthralling Texan tussle, with a clash of styles rendering the bout all the more intriguing. Will it be French freedom or Spain’s collective brilliance that wins out?

Here’s how to tune into the action from home.

What Time Does France vs. Spain Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, Texas, United States

: Arlington, Texas, United States Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Tuesday, July 14

: Tuesday, July 14 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m BST Referee: Ivan Barton (SLV)

How to Watch France vs. Spain on TV, Live Stream

There are no broadcasting changes in the United States as we veer towards the climax of the World Cup. Once again, the Fox Network and fuboTV will supply English-language broadcasts, while Telemundo is providing a Spanish alternative.

Multiple TSN channels, as well as CTV and Crave, are covering the semifinal in Canada, while French speakers can tune in via RDS.

There’s an array of streaming options in Mexico, with Canal 5, Azteca Deportes, TUDN and ViX all broadcasting the match.

ITV and STV are the providers in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

What’s Next for France, Spain?

Mikel Merino has been Spain’s match-winner in the previous two knockout ties. | Joe Scarnici/FIFA/Getty Images

The winner of Tuesday’s semifinal will take on either England or Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, plays host to the tournament‘s showpiece event.

However, the World Cup isn’t over for the loser either. The team beaten on Tuesday will compete in the often forgotten third/fourth-place playoff in Miami on Saturday.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC