Barcelona hunt their 10th consecutive victory at the beginning of the new season when visiting Galatasaray in the Champions League this Tuesday.

La Blaugrana’s perfect start to the campaign is under threat when journeying to Istanbul, where they will be greeted by one of European soccer’s most hostile crowds. Once described as “Hell,” Gala’s RAMS Park has history of chewing up and spitting out elite clubs over the years.

However, given Barcelona’s sensational form, which has seen them score 39 times across nine consecutive victories, one would expect the reigning La Liga champions to be unfazed by the deafening home faithful.

Can Hansi Flick’s men keep up their stunning streak? Here’s how to watch their Champions League clash unfold.

What Time Does Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Istanbul, Türkiye

: Istanbul, Türkiye Stadium : RAMS Park

: RAMS Park Date : Tuesday, Oct. 13

: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee : Marco Guida (ITA)

: Marco Guida (ITA) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

There’s some crossover when it comes to broadcasters across North America and the United Kingdom for this continental showdown.

DAZN is showing the match in both the United States and Canada—alongside Paramount+ in the former and fuboTV in the latter.

TNT Sports and HBO Max are both broadcasting the fixture in Mexico and the U.K.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, DAZN USA Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 8, HBO Max

What’s Next for Galatasaray, Barcelona?

Galatasaray return to Süper Lig action on Saturday. | Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu/Getty Images

Barcelona have some enormous matches to play over the next fortnight. They travel to Real Betis (Oct. 17) looking to break a 58-year record, followed by quickfire matches with Paris Saint-Germain (Oct. 20) in the Champions League and Clásico rivals Real Madrid (Oct. 25) back in La Liga.

Before a tantalizing derby day fixture with Fenerbahçe (Oct. 26), Gala will face Gençlerbirliği (Oct. 17) in the Süper Lig and then Lille (Oct. 21) in the Champions League.