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How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

La Blaugrana have only ever lost one of their previous 10 matches against the Turkish giants.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Barcelona are flying right now.
Barcelona are flying right now. | Lluis GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona hunt their 10th consecutive victory at the beginning of the new season when visiting Galatasaray in the Champions League this Tuesday.

La Blaugrana’s perfect start to the campaign is under threat when journeying to Istanbul, where they will be greeted by one of European soccer’s most hostile crowds. Once described as “Hell,” Gala’s RAMS Park has history of chewing up and spitting out elite clubs over the years.

However, given Barcelona’s sensational form, which has seen them score 39 times across nine consecutive victories, one would expect the reigning La Liga champions to be unfazed by the deafening home faithful.

Can Hansi Flick’s men keep up their stunning streak? Here’s how to watch their Champions League clash unfold.

What Time Does Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

  • Location: Istanbul, Türkiye
  • Stadium: RAMS Park
  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13
  • Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
  • Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)
  • VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

There’s some crossover when it comes to broadcasters across North America and the United Kingdom for this continental showdown.

DAZN is showing the match in both the United States and Canada—alongside Paramount+ in the former and fuboTV in the latter.

TNT Sports and HBO Max are both broadcasting the fixture in Mexico and the U.K.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

Paramount+, DAZN USA

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

TNT Sports, Max Mexico

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 8, HBO Max

What’s Next for Galatasaray, Barcelona?

Galatasaray players
Galatasaray return to Süper Lig action on Saturday. | Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu/Getty Images

Barcelona have some enormous matches to play over the next fortnight. They travel to Real Betis (Oct. 17) looking to break a 58-year record, followed by quickfire matches with Paris Saint-Germain (Oct. 20) in the Champions League and Clásico rivals Real Madrid (Oct. 25) back in La Liga.

Before a tantalizing derby day fixture with Fenerbahçe (Oct. 26), Gala will face Gençlerbirliği (Oct. 17) in the Süper Lig and then Lille (Oct. 21) in the Champions League.

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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