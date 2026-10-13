How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona hunt their 10th consecutive victory at the beginning of the new season when visiting Galatasaray in the Champions League this Tuesday.
La Blaugrana’s perfect start to the campaign is under threat when journeying to Istanbul, where they will be greeted by one of European soccer’s most hostile crowds. Once described as “Hell,” Gala’s RAMS Park has history of chewing up and spitting out elite clubs over the years.
However, given Barcelona’s sensational form, which has seen them score 39 times across nine consecutive victories, one would expect the reigning La Liga champions to be unfazed by the deafening home faithful.
Can Hansi Flick’s men keep up their stunning streak? Here’s how to watch their Champions League clash unfold.
What Time Does Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Istanbul, Türkiye
- Stadium: RAMS Park
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Marco Guida (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
There’s some crossover when it comes to broadcasters across North America and the United Kingdom for this continental showdown.
DAZN is showing the match in both the United States and Canada—alongside Paramount+ in the former and fuboTV in the latter.
TNT Sports and HBO Max are both broadcasting the fixture in Mexico and the U.K.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 8, HBO Max
What’s Next for Galatasaray, Barcelona?
Barcelona have some enormous matches to play over the next fortnight. They travel to Real Betis (Oct. 17) looking to break a 58-year record, followed by quickfire matches with Paris Saint-Germain (Oct. 20) in the Champions League and Clásico rivals Real Madrid (Oct. 25) back in La Liga.
Before a tantalizing derby day fixture with Fenerbahçe (Oct. 26), Gala will face Gençlerbirliği (Oct. 17) in the Süper Lig and then Lille (Oct. 21) in the Champions League.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.