Liverpool make its second trip to Galatasaray’s RAMS Park on Tuesday night, although much more is on the line this time around.

The Reds’ 1–0 defeat to Okan Buruk’s side in Gameweek 2 of the league phase hardly proved damaging, as they qualified automatically for the round of 16 by virtue of an impressive third-place finish.

Nevertheless, a similar performance in the first leg of their round of 16 tie would thrust Arne Slot’s side into a position of peril, with the Reds keen to enjoy a deep run in the competition this season to make up for their shoddy Premier League title defense.

And while they avoided Paris Saint-Germain in the draw, Galatasaray have rediscovered their hellish nature on home soil against the continent’s best. The Turkish champions will be no pushovers, with Liverpool, undoubtedly capable of slipping up and winless in three meetings to RAMS Park, needing to build on the dynamic second-half showing from Friday night’s FA Cup fifth round victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Here is how supporters can tune into Tuesday’s first game.

What Time Does Galatasaray vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Istanbul, Türkiye

: Istanbul, Türkiye Stadium : RAMS Par

: RAMS Par Date : Tuesday, March 10

: Tuesday, March 10 Kick-off Time : 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. GMT

: 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. GMT Referee : Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP) VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández (ESP)

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

There are Spanish and English-speaking broadcasts available in the United States, with UniMás, TUDN and Univision providing the former, and Paramount+ the latter.

While Amazon Prime has exclusive rights to one Champions League fixture each gameweek in the United Kingdom, Liverpool’s clash with Galatasaray will be broadcast by TNT Sports 1. The game can also be streamed on discovery+ and the discovery+ app.

In Mexico, coverage of Tuesday’s first leg will be offered by TNT Sports and HBO Max, while those tuning in from Canada can pick between DAZN and fuboTV.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

What’s Next for Galatasaray, Liverpool?

The two teams will meet at Anfield for the second leg next Wednesday, with the pair in domestic action this weekend.

While Galatasaray take on fifth-place city rivals İstanbul Başakşehir in the Süper Lig on Saturday, Liverpool welcome the relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur to Merseyside the following afternoon.

