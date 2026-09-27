How to Watch Germany vs. Greece on TV, Live Stream
Germany continues its UEFA Nations League campaign by welcoming Greece to Bavaria for Jürgen Klopp’s second match as manager.
Die Mannschaft conceded a last-gasp equalizer during Klopp’s debut in the dugout as Cody Gakpo rescued a 1–1 draw for the Netherlands. A first victory is on the cards for the former Liverpool coach when Greece visits the WWK Arena.
Ivan Jovanović’s men are currently leading Group 2 of League A after overcoming Serbia in their opening fixture, but Greece will have to beat Germany for the first time in its history if it’s to maintain a perfect start to its Nations League campaign.
Here’s how audiences can tune into an intriguing battle at the WWK Arena.
What Time Does Germany vs. Greece Kick Off?
- Location: Augsburg, Germany
- Stadium: WWK Arena
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 27
- Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh (ENG)
- VAR: Andrew Dallas (SCO)
How to Watch Germany vs. Greece on TV, Live Stream
Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV share the broadcasting rights for Sunday’s match in the United States, while the latter will show the fixture alongside DAZN in Canada.
Sky Sports and izzi are the destinations for viewers in Mexico.
The only way to watch the match in the United Kingdom is to pay £2.49 on Amazon Prime Video.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Sports 2, Fox One, ViX, fuboTV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Germany, Greece?
During an extended three-week break, Germany and Greece will both take to the field on two more occasions—including another battle between the teams in Thessaloniki on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Three days earlier, Germany will host Serbia in its third Nations League fixture, while Greece will be visited by the Netherlands.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.