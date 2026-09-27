Germany continues its UEFA Nations League campaign by welcoming Greece to Bavaria for Jürgen Klopp’s second match as manager.

Die Mannschaft conceded a last-gasp equalizer during Klopp’s debut in the dugout as Cody Gakpo rescued a 1–1 draw for the Netherlands. A first victory is on the cards for the former Liverpool coach when Greece visits the WWK Arena.

Ivan Jovanović’s men are currently leading Group 2 of League A after overcoming Serbia in their opening fixture, but Greece will have to beat Germany for the first time in its history if it’s to maintain a perfect start to its Nations League campaign.

Here’s how audiences can tune into an intriguing battle at the WWK Arena.

What Time Does Germany vs. Greece Kick Off?

Location : Augsburg, Germany

: Augsburg, Germany Stadium : WWK Arena

: WWK Arena Date : Sunday, Sept. 27

: Sunday, Sept. 27 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Chris Kavanagh (ENG)

: Chris Kavanagh (ENG) VAR: Andrew Dallas (SCO)

How to Watch Germany vs. Greece on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV share the broadcasting rights for Sunday’s match in the United States, while the latter will show the fixture alongside DAZN in Canada.

Sky Sports and izzi are the destinations for viewers in Mexico.

The only way to watch the match in the United Kingdom is to pay £2.49 on Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 2, Fox One, ViX, fuboTV Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Germany, Greece?

Greece is a growing force on the international stage. | Pedja Milosavljevic/AFP/Getty Images

During an extended three-week break, Germany and Greece will both take to the field on two more occasions—including another battle between the teams in Thessaloniki on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Three days earlier, Germany will host Serbia in its third Nations League fixture, while Greece will be visited by the Netherlands.