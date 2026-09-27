Germany vs. Greece—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Jürgen Klopp hunts his first victory as Germany head coach when Greece journeys to Augsburg’s WWK Arena in the UEFA Nations League this Sunday.

The legendary ex-Liverpool manager was frustrated by a familiar face during his debut fixture against the Netherlands on Thursday, with Cody Gakpo scoring a 92nd-minute equalizer during an ill-tempered 1–1 draw between the historic rivals.

With the spoils shared in Amsterdam, that means Greece currently leads Group 2 of League A following its 2–1 victory over Serbia. There was late chaos in Belgrade, too, with Anastasios Douvikas scoring the game’s winning goal in the 95th minute.

Die Mannschaft will be desperate to secure their first win of an exciting new regime, especially ahead of clashes with Serbia and Greece again during the remainder of the three-week international period.

Germany vs. Greece Score Prediction

Klopp Clinches Maiden Win

Germany was held by the Netherlands in Klopp’s first match. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images.

There’s no ambiguity surrounding Klopp teams. Work ethic, intensity and bravery are all attributes required of his players, and the decision to select an initial 44 players forming two separate squads for his first international break allows him to properly assess those capable of carrying out his demands.

Patience is required as the 59-year-old rebalances a roster which underperformed under Julian Nagelsmann, but there should be immediate improvements when it comes to Germany’s work out of possession. Klopp’s gegenpressing philosophy is designed to smother opponents—and Greece could be the first victims of this approach.

Die Mannschaft should boast the lion’s share of possession against a side 34 places below them in FIFA’s world rankings, but they will still attack directly and with intensity, especially when able to force high turnovers.

Greece is an awkward opponent capable of frustrating its enemies, but it lacks the technical class to bypass a high-functioning pressing team. The visitors will be forced into mistakes, with Germany taking full advantage.

Head-to-head record : Germany is unbeaten in its 10 matches against Greece, dating back to a first duel in 1960. They won the most recent clash 2–1 during a friendly in June 2024 and the upcoming meeting could produce the same scoreline.

: Germany is unbeaten in its 10 matches against Greece, dating back to a first duel in 1960. They won the most recent clash 2–1 during a friendly in June 2024 and the upcoming meeting could produce the same scoreline. German quality : One doesn’t need an intimate knowledge of European soccer to know that Germany’s roster is laced with world-class talent and is far superior to that of Greece. There are so many difference-makers across Klopp’s team—perhaps most crucially in the final third.

: One doesn’t need an intimate knowledge of European soccer to know that Germany’s roster is laced with world-class talent and is far superior to that of Greece. There are so many difference-makers across Klopp’s team—perhaps most crucially in the final third. In-form forwards: Greece will fancy its chances of getting on the scoresheet at the WWK Arena, especially given the recent displays of its forwards. Vangelis Pavlidis has already scored 14 times for Benfica this season, while Charalampos Kostoulas has found form at Brighton & Hove Albion by netting in his last three games. Douvikas, Thursday’s hero, has also scored in three of his six games for Como.

Prediction: Germany 2–1 Greece

Germany Predicted Lineup vs. Greece

Germany suffered several injuries on Thursday. | FotMob.

Klopp’s enormous roster has been reduced in size after injuries suffered by influential attacking duo Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz. The former injured his thigh in the warm-up for the Netherlands match, while the latter has returned to Arsenal with a knee injury sustained against the Dutch.

Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Burkardt were only supposed to play in Germany’s final two matches of the international period, but they have now been called up for the first clash with Greece as well.

Wirtz could come straight into the team to replace Nadiem Amiri, who featured instead of Musiala in the No. 10 position. Havertz’s injury means Burkardt is competing with in-form Eintracht Frankfurt clubmate Younes Ebnoutalib for a starting role as striker.

Elsewhere, Klopp is unlikely to make many—if any—changes from the draw with the Netherlands, once again calling on the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah and Karim Adeyemi.

Germany predicted lineup vs. Greece (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Kimmich; Adeyemi, Wirtz, Schade; Ebnoutalib.

Greece Predicted Lineup vs. Germany

Greece has some quality players in attack. | FotMob.

Greece is not to be underestimated and Ivan Jovanović will name a formidable lineup for the trip to Bavaria, including the goal-hungry duo of Pavlidis and Kostoulas up front.

Arsenal winger Chritos Tzolis scored against Serbia and will flank the midfield, as will exciting Borussia Dortmund teenager Konstantinos Karetsas on the right-hand side.

Liverpool left back Kostas Tsimikas has the task of thwarting Adeyemi, while Germany will have to bypass in-form Hull City goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis to claim all three points.

Unfortunately for Jovanović, he’s without another emerging star currently plying his trade for Dortmund, with Giannis Konstantelias tearing his ACL on his Bundesliga debut with BVB last month.

Greece predicted lineup vs. Germany (4-4-2): Tzolakis; Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Tsimikas; Karetsas, Kourbelis, Zafeiris, Tzolis; Kostoulas, Pavlidis.

What Time Does Germany vs. Greece Kick Off?

Location : Augsburg, Germany

: Augsburg, Germany Stadium : WWK Arena

: WWK Arena Date : Sunday, Sept. 27

: Sunday, Sept. 27 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Chris Kavanagh (ENG)

: Chris Kavanagh (ENG) VAR: Andrew Dallas (SCO)

How to Watch Germany vs. Greece on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 2, Fox One, ViX, fuboTV Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video