How to Watch Greece vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream
Greece didn’t merely inflict the first defeat upon Jürgen Klopp in his new role last Sunday, but it was the first time Germany had ever been beaten in this fixture.
The Greeks were joyous at the 11th attempt, having first encountered Die Mannschaft in a 1962 World Cup qualifier. Its impressive start to the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League suggests that the 1–0 victory in Augsburg was no anomaly, with Serbia defeated on Matchday 1 and the Netherlands forced to fight back from 2–0 down to earn a point last time out.
As a result, Germany is playing catch-up in Group A2 as Greece leads the way with seven points. Klopp’s side were at least victorious against Serbia on Matchday 3, with Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz scoring in the comfortable 2–0 triumph.
Another win and Klopp will feel as if the wheels are starting to turn at the end of his first break in international management.
Here’s how audiences can tune into Germany’s attempt to avenge last week’s defeat in Augsburg.
What Time Does Greece vs. Germany Kick Off?
- Location: Thessaloniki, Greece
- Stadium: Toumba Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 4
- Kickoff Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA)
- VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
How to Watch Greece vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream
Fox Sports, ViX, fuboTV and Tubi share the broadcasting rights for Sunday’s match in the United States, with ViX providing its coverage in Spanish. FuboTV will also show the fixture alongside DAZN in Canada.
Sky Sports and izzi are the two streaming options for viewers in Mexico.
The only way to watch the match in the United Kingdom is to pay £2.49 on Amazon Prime Video.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Greece, Germany?
The extended international break reaches its conclusion for Greece and Germany after Sunday’s clash, but it’s not too long until the two teams convene again.
The Nations League group stages finish in mid-November, with Germany taking on Serbia away from home before hosting the Netherlands. Group leader Greece, meanwhile, visits the Dutch and plays host to Serbia.
The top two teams in each group will move onto the quarterfinals, played in March 2027.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.