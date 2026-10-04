Greece didn’t merely inflict the first defeat upon Jürgen Klopp in his new role last Sunday, but it was the first time Germany had ever been beaten in this fixture.

The Greeks were joyous at the 11th attempt, having first encountered Die Mannschaft in a 1962 World Cup qualifier. Its impressive start to the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League suggests that the 1–0 victory in Augsburg was no anomaly, with Serbia defeated on Matchday 1 and the Netherlands forced to fight back from 2–0 down to earn a point last time out.

As a result, Germany is playing catch-up in Group A2 as Greece leads the way with seven points. Klopp’s side were at least victorious against Serbia on Matchday 3, with Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz scoring in the comfortable 2–0 triumph.

Another win and Klopp will feel as if the wheels are starting to turn at the end of his first break in international management.

Here’s how audiences can tune into Germany’s attempt to avenge last week’s defeat in Augsburg.

What Time Does Greece vs. Germany Kick Off?

Location : Thessaloniki, Greece

: Thessaloniki, Greece Stadium : Toumba Stadium

: Toumba Stadium Date : Sunday, Oct. 4

: Sunday, Oct. 4 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Clément Turpin (FRA)

: Clément Turpin (FRA) VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

How to Watch Greece vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports, ViX, fuboTV and Tubi share the broadcasting rights for Sunday’s match in the United States, with ViX providing its coverage in Spanish. FuboTV will also show the fixture alongside DAZN in Canada.

Sky Sports and izzi are the two streaming options for viewers in Mexico.

The only way to watch the match in the United Kingdom is to pay £2.49 on Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Greece, Germany?

Florian Wirtz inspired Germany’s victory over Serbia. | Karl-Josef HILDENBRAND/AFP/Getty Images

The extended international break reaches its conclusion for Greece and Germany after Sunday’s clash, but it’s not too long until the two teams convene again.

The Nations League group stages finish in mid-November, with Germany taking on Serbia away from home before hosting the Netherlands. Group leader Greece, meanwhile, visits the Dutch and plays host to Serbia.

The top two teams in each group will move onto the quarterfinals, played in March 2027.