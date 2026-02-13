How to Watch Hull vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream—FA Cup Fourth Round

The FA Cup fourth round kicks off with the possibility of a Friday night giant-killing, when Chelsea visit Championship high-flyers Hull City.

Liam Rosenior will steal the attention around an intriguing cup tie given he was formerly a Hull employee, making 161 appearances as a player and taking charge of 78 games as the club’s manager. But the Tigers’ current boss, Sergej Jakirović, will be keen to spoil the homecoming.

Jakirović has guided Hull to fourth in the Championship this season and a much-changed Chelsea side will be put under significant pressure at the MKM Stadium. The Blues swept Charlton Athletic aside in the third round but face a sterner test in Yorkshire.

Even wholesale changes shouldn’t prevent Chelsea from punching their ticket to the fifth round but they must be wary of an awkward opponent, banishing any complacency for their trip north.

Here’s how to tune into Chelsea’s trip to Hull in the FA Cup.

What Time Does Hull vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : Hull, England

: Hull, England Stadium : MKM Stadium

: MKM Stadium Date : Friday, Feb. 13

: Friday, Feb. 13 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Farai Hallam

: Farai Hallam VAR: Not in use

How to Watch Hull vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in the United Kingdom have a selection of broadcasts to choose from on Friday night. The clash is being shown on free-to-air TV on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, but is also available via TNT Sports and discovery+.

ESPN are the major providers of the action in the United States, with the game on a myriad of channels, and it’s Sportsnet with the rights in Canada.

There is no TV coverage of the clash in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App United States ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV Canada Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus Mexico N/A

What’s Next for Hull, Chelsea?

Hull continue their push for promotion with two more home fixtures against Queens Park Rangers and Derby County, before finishing the month away at Portsmouth.

Chelsea return to Premier League action with a favourable home clash against Burnley, but then face much trickier trips to Arsenal and Aston Villa to kick off March as they hunt down Champions League qualification.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE