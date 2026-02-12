How Liverpool’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures Compare to Man Utd, Chelsea

Liverpool took the chance to close the gap between themselves and Champions League qualification rivals Manchester United and Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Having watched their adversaries stumble to surprise draws on Tuesday, the Reds understood the importance of victory against a stubborn Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The problem: no Premier League team had previously won at the venue this term.

That didn’t stop Liverpool, however, with Virgil van Dijk’s propelling the Reds back into the race for a top-five finish—almost certainly enough for entry into the Champions League next season.

Manchester United and Chelsea still boast an advantage, leading Liverpool by three and two points respectively, but the coming weeks could prove pivotal in the pursuit of continental qualification.

Here are how the next five Premier League games look for Liverpool, United and Chelsea.

Chelsea have some tricky fixtures on the horizon. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Liverpool Man Utd Chelsea Nott’m Forest (A) – Feb. 22 Everton (A) – Feb. 23 Burnley (H) – Feb. 21 West Ham (H) – Feb. 28 Crystal Palace (H) – Mar. 1 Arsenal (A) – Mar. 1 Wolves (A) – Mar. 3 Newcastle (A) – Mar. 4 Aston Villa (A) – Mar. 4 Tottenham (H) – Mar. 15 Aston Villa (H) – Mar. 15 Newcastle (H) – Mar. 14 Brighton (A) – Mar. 21 Bournemouth (A) – Mar. 20 Everton (A) – Mar. 21

Liverpool may well be trailing the race for Champions League qualification but their upcoming fixtures offer hope of a turnaround. On paper, the Reds should be clinching 15 points from their next five, although things have seldom been so straightforward for them in the Premier League this term.

Following the FA Cup fourth round clash with Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, the Reds journey to strugglers Nottingham Forest (A) seeking revenge for their humiliating 3–0 defeat on home turf back in November. Two more relegation candidates follow as the resurgent West Ham United (H) and last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) provide winnable fixtures for Arne Slot.

A visit from currently managerless Tottenham Hotspur (H) comes afterwards—a surprise relegation candidate—and the Reds then face Brighton (A), whom they will have already played twice following this weekend’s cup clash. Despite a favourable fixture list, Liverpool can hardly be trusted having slipped up in so many battles with so-called lesser opponents this season.

Manchester United have been markedly improved under Michael Carrick but the midweek draw to West Ham was a setback in their top-five push. Tricky fixtures await after a free coming weekend for the Red Devils following their early FA Cup exit.

United have just one more game in February and that sees them lock horns with Everton (A)—the 10-man Toffees won at Old Trafford fairly recently—after which they kick off March against Crystal Palace (H).

Man Utd are in superb form. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images.

Their battle with Newcastle United (A) promises fireworks, as does the following duel with Aston Villa (H) at Old Trafford. Those two fixtures could prove stumbling blocks for Carrick’s men, who finish up against Bournemouth (A) before the March international break.

Three of Chelsea’s next five opponents in the Premier League also face United in the coming weeks. In a two-week period during March, the Blues face Aston Villa (A), Newcastle (H) and Everton (A)—the first two having both taken points off them this season, albeit during the Enzo Maresca era.

Liam Rosenior’s side face two matches before then, however, starting with what should be a routine victory against Burnley (H). Less routine is their subsequent battle with table-toppers Arsenal (A), who have won two and drawn one of their three fixtures with the Blues this term

It’s worth remembering that both Liverpool and Chelsea will have added fixtures in March as they take on currently unconfirmed opponents across two legs in the Champions League last 16. The FA Cup fifth round will also be staged in March and could add further games to the schedule for both.

