History will be made on Saturday when India faces Brazil in a first-ever meeting between the nations.

The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata will host the friendly between FIFA’s 138th best team and the five-time world champion, with 68,000 supporters descending upon the venue to witness a momentous occasion.

Brazil has already played twice during its tour of the Western Hemisphere, facing Australia in successive fixtures. The Seleção opened with a 1–1 draw which required a 95th-minute equalizer from Rayan, but proceeded to win 4–2 in the second clash.

India, meanwhile, has played just once this break thus far. The Blue Tigers secured an impressive 1–1 draw with Panama to warm up for the mightiest of tests.

Here’s how audiences can watch the weekend’s friendly.

What Time Does India vs. Brazil Kick Off?

Location: Bidhannagar, India

Bidhannagar, India Stadium: Salt Lake Stadium

Salt Lake Stadium Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday, Oct. 3 Kickoff Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST

10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST Referee: Ilgiz Tantashev (UZB)

How to Watch India vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream

There are no official broadcasts of the fixture in the United States, Canada, Mexico or the United Kingdom, meaning post-match highlights will have to suffice.

Viewers in India can watch the match live, however, tuning in via Sony or JioTV.

Country Broadcaster(s) India Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4, JioTV United States Not televised United Kingdom Not televised

What’s Next for India, Brazil?

India is preparing for another battle with South American opponents. | Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

The trip to Bidhannagar marks Brazil’s final match of an extended three-week international break. Players will return to their respective clubs after the game against India ahead of club soccer’s return next weekend.

India does have another match to come, though. It will host two-time world champion Uruguay in another high-profile friendly next Tuesday.