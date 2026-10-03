How to Watch India vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
History will be made on Saturday when India faces Brazil in a first-ever meeting between the nations.
The Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata will host the friendly between FIFA’s 138th best team and the five-time world champion, with 68,000 supporters descending upon the venue to witness a momentous occasion.
Brazil has already played twice during its tour of the Western Hemisphere, facing Australia in successive fixtures. The Seleção opened with a 1–1 draw which required a 95th-minute equalizer from Rayan, but proceeded to win 4–2 in the second clash.
India, meanwhile, has played just once this break thus far. The Blue Tigers secured an impressive 1–1 draw with Panama to warm up for the mightiest of tests.
Here’s how audiences can watch the weekend’s friendly.
What Time Does India vs. Brazil Kick Off?
- Location: Bidhannagar, India
- Stadium: Salt Lake Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 3
- Kickoff Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST
- Referee: Ilgiz Tantashev (UZB)
How to Watch India vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
There are no official broadcasts of the fixture in the United States, Canada, Mexico or the United Kingdom, meaning post-match highlights will have to suffice.
Viewers in India can watch the match live, however, tuning in via Sony or JioTV.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
India
Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4, JioTV
United States
Not televised
United Kingdom
Not televised
What’s Next for India, Brazil?
The trip to Bidhannagar marks Brazil’s final match of an extended three-week international break. Players will return to their respective clubs after the game against India ahead of club soccer’s return next weekend.
India does have another match to come, though. It will host two-time world champion Uruguay in another high-profile friendly next Tuesday.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.