How to Watch Inter Miami Players on International Duty: March 2025

Four Inter Miami players will be be abroad during the international break.

Roberto Casillas

Telasco Segovia will represent Venezuela during the March international break.
Telasco Segovia will represent Venezuela during the March international break.

MLS is one of the few leagues in the world that doesn't stop during the March international break with matches scheduled to take place this coming weekend in the midst of international action.

Inter Miami, though, aren't playing this weekend, allowing the squad time to recover after a week where they advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals and got revenge on Atlanta United after falling to the Five Stripes in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Four Herons players won't get time to rest, though, as they have been called up to represent their countries during the March international break. In a team full of stars, it's some of the less high-profile players that will be on international duty during the next week.

Here's all you need to know to keep an eye on Inter Miami players taking part in March's international action.

Every Inter Miami Player Called-Up for March International Break

These are the four Miami players that will feature during the March international break.

Player

Country

Competition

Telasco Segovia

Venezuela

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Noah Allen

Greece U-21

International Friendlies

Benjamin Cremaschi

USA U-20

International Friendlies

Santiago Morales

USA U-18

International Friendlies

New signing Telasco Segovia is the only Miami player called up to a senior national team. He'll be part of a Venezuela team that will face Ecuador and Peru, looking to overtake Bolivia who sit seventh Conmebol World Cup qualifier standings, the final place that grants a spot in a play-in match to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Defender Noah Allen filed his one-time switch with FIFA to represent Greece instead of the USMNT and he'll make his first appearance with the Greek U-21 side. Benjamin Cremaschi and Santiago Morales will travel with the USMNT U-20 and U-18 sides to training camps and friendly matches in Spain.

Venezuela (Telasco Segovia)

  • Ecuador vs. Venezuela: Friday, Mar. 21, at 5 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT
  • Venezuela vs. Peru: Tuesday, Mar. 25, at 8 p.m. ET (Mar. 26, at 12 a.m. GMT)

How to watch: Fubo, Fanatiz (USA), TBD (UK)

Greece U-21 (Noah Allen)

  • Greece U-21 vs. Albania U-21: Friday, Mar. 21, at 11 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
  • Bulgaria U-21 vs. Greece U-21: Tuesday, Mar. 25 at 12 p.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

How to watch: TBD (USA/UK)

USA U-20 (Benjamin Cremaschi)

  • USA U-20 vs. Mexico U-20: Saturday, Mar. 22, at 12 p.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
  • USA U-20 vs. Japan U-20: Monday, Mar 24, at 12 p.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT

How to watch: TBD (USA/UK)

USA U-18 (Santiago Morales)

  • USA U-18 vs. Morocco U-18: Saturday, Mar. 22 at 4 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
  • USA U-18 vs. Norway U-18: Tuesday, Mar. 25 at 11 a.m. ET/ 3 p.m. GMT

How to watch: TBD (USA/UK)

Why Lionel Messi Isn't Playing for Argentina During the March International Break?

Lionel Messi won't feature for Argentina in their key Conmebol qualifier matches vs. Uruguay and Brazil because of a minor muscular injury he suffered in Miami's 2–1 win vs. Atlanta. Messi could potentially make his return to La Albiceleste in the June qualifier games vs. Chile and Colombia.

Fellow former Barcelona stars and current Miami players, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets won't participate in international action either since the trio has already retired from their respective national teams.

Published
