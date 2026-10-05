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How to Watch Italy vs. Turkiye on TV, Live Stream

Italy is playing catch-up in the Nations League as it hunts down France and Belgium.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Italy thrashed Türkiye last week.
Italy thrashed Türkiye last week. | Claudio Villa/FIGC/Getty Images.

Italy is seeking back-to-back victories over Türkiye as it looks to make ground on its rivals in the UEFA Nations League.

After thrashing Türkiye 4–1 last week, Monday’s meeting between the sides offers the Azzurri an opportunity to close the gap to France and Belgium above them. They’re currently three points off the former in top spot in Group 1 of League A and must keep within touching distance.

Italy has collected four points to date after the hard-fought draw with France last-time out, but Türkiye is still yet to avoid defeat. Vincenzo Montella’s men have scored just once and conceded eight times in three successive defeats.

Here’s how to watch an intriguing and crucial battle in Bologna.

• Italy vs. Türkiye—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

What Time Does Italy vs. Türkiye Kick Off?

  • Location: Bologna, Italy
  • Stadium: Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
  • Date: Monday, Oct. 5
  • Kick-off Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST
  • Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
  • VAR: Piotr Lasyk (POL)

How to Watch Italy vs. Türkiye on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are all showing the match in the United States, with the latter also providing coverage of the match north of the border.

Canadian viewers have the option to tune in via DAZN, TLN and VIVA, too.

Sky Sports and izzi are the broadcasters in Mexico.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can pay a one-off fee to watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

Country

Broadcaster(s)

United States

Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, Fox One

Canada

DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Italy, Türkiye?

Roberto Mancini
Roberto Mancini has a month-long break to fine-tune his approach. | Claudio Villa/FIGC/Getty Images.

Monday’s affair is the final match for both Italy and Türkiye during the current international window, but they will return to action in November.

Italy hosts France (Nov. 12) before visiting Belgium (Nov. 15) to wrap up the Nations League group stage, while Türkiye faces Belgium (Nov. 12) at home prior to a trip to France (Nov. 15).

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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