How to Watch Italy vs. Turkiye on TV, Live Stream
Italy is seeking back-to-back victories over Türkiye as it looks to make ground on its rivals in the UEFA Nations League.
After thrashing Türkiye 4–1 last week, Monday’s meeting between the sides offers the Azzurri an opportunity to close the gap to France and Belgium above them. They’re currently three points off the former in top spot in Group 1 of League A and must keep within touching distance.
Italy has collected four points to date after the hard-fought draw with France last-time out, but Türkiye is still yet to avoid defeat. Vincenzo Montella’s men have scored just once and conceded eight times in three successive defeats.
Here’s how to watch an intriguing and crucial battle in Bologna.
• Italy vs. Türkiye—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
What Time Does Italy vs. Türkiye Kick Off?
- Location: Bologna, Italy
- Stadium: Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
- Date: Monday, Oct. 5
- Kick-off Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST
- Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
- VAR: Piotr Lasyk (POL)
How to Watch Italy vs. Türkiye on TV, Live Stream
Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are all showing the match in the United States, with the latter also providing coverage of the match north of the border.
Canadian viewers have the option to tune in via DAZN, TLN and VIVA, too.
Sky Sports and izzi are the broadcasters in Mexico.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can pay a one-off fee to watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, Fox One
Canada
DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Italy, Türkiye?
Monday’s affair is the final match for both Italy and Türkiye during the current international window, but they will return to action in November.
Italy hosts France (Nov. 12) before visiting Belgium (Nov. 15) to wrap up the Nations League group stage, while Türkiye faces Belgium (Nov. 12) at home prior to a trip to France (Nov. 15).
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.