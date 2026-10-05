How to Watch Italy vs. Turkiye on TV, Live Stream

Italy is seeking back-to-back victories over Türkiye as it looks to make ground on its rivals in the UEFA Nations League.

After thrashing Türkiye 4–1 last week, Monday’s meeting between the sides offers the Azzurri an opportunity to close the gap to France and Belgium above them. They’re currently three points off the former in top spot in Group 1 of League A and must keep within touching distance.

Italy has collected four points to date after the hard-fought draw with France last-time out, but Türkiye is still yet to avoid defeat. Vincenzo Montella’s men have scored just once and conceded eight times in three successive defeats.

Here’s how to watch an intriguing and crucial battle in Bologna.

What Time Does Italy vs. Türkiye Kick Off?

Location : Bologna, Italy

: Bologna, Italy Stadium : Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

: Stadio Renato Dall’Ara Date : Monday, Oct. 5

: Monday, Oct. 5 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee : Szymon Marciniak (POL)

: Szymon Marciniak (POL) VAR: Piotr Lasyk (POL)

How to Watch Italy vs. Türkiye on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are all showing the match in the United States, with the latter also providing coverage of the match north of the border.

Canadian viewers have the option to tune in via DAZN, TLN and VIVA, too.

Sky Sports and izzi are the broadcasters in Mexico.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can pay a one-off fee to watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, Fox One Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Italy, Türkiye?

Roberto Mancini has a month-long break to fine-tune his approach. | Claudio Villa/FIGC/Getty Images.

Monday’s affair is the final match for both Italy and Türkiye during the current international window, but they will return to action in November.

Italy hosts France (Nov. 12) before visiting Belgium (Nov. 15) to wrap up the Nations League group stage, while Türkiye faces Belgium (Nov. 12) at home prior to a trip to France (Nov. 15).