Italy vs. Turkiye—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Italy finishes off an extended three-week international break by hosting Türkiye in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

After missing out on yet another World Cup and enduring a chaotic spell over the summer, the Azzurri turned back to Euro 2020-winning manager Roberto Mancini in a bid to steady the ship. While performances have not been perfect upon the 61-year-old’s return, they did thrash Türkiye 4–1 to put defeat to Belgium behind them, after which they managed a draw at France.

Türkiye was involved in last summer’s World Cup, but might have well have stayed at home after a dismal group stage campaign yielded an early exit. Things have hardly improved for the under-fire Vincenzo Montella since, with three successive defeats in the Nations League thus far.

The upcoming encounter will be the 15th time Italy and Türkiye have locked horns on the international stage, and it’s the former who have been utterly dominant—dating all the way back to their first duel in 1962. The Azzurri have never lost this fixture, with 10 wins and four draws to their name previously.

Italy vs. Türkiye Score Prediction

Italy Piles More Misery on Visitors

Italy are strong favorite ahead of the clash in Bologna. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Italy might not need to be at its best to triumph in Bologna. Türkiye has been dreadful in the Nations League, suffering three straight losses and conceding eight goals as it struggles without the absent duo of Kenan Yıldız and Hakan Çalhanoğlu. Even Real Madrid gem Arda Güler has been unable to spare its blushes.

The Azzurri, meanwhile, are on the up after two games unbeaten, which kicked off with a rousing win over Türkiye. Italy blew its host out of the water after racing into a three-goal first-half lead and it will expect to notch a couple more goals at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Head-to-head record : Not only is Italy unbeaten against Türkiye, it has won three of the last four meetings, scoring three or more in each of those triumphs. The best Monday’s visitors can seemingly hope for is a draw, which it did secure during a visit to Italy in 2024.

: Not only is Italy unbeaten against Türkiye, it has won three of the last four meetings, scoring three or more in each of those triumphs. The best Monday’s visitors can seemingly hope for is a draw, which it did secure during a visit to Italy in 2024. Defensive issues : Türkiye’s struggles at the back are not limited to the Nations League. It conceded in all three of its World Cup games against Australia, Paraguay and the U.S., while also suffering against Europe’s behemoths. The Crescent Stars shipped eight goals home and away against Spain last year.

: Türkiye’s struggles at the back are not limited to the Nations League. It conceded in all three of its World Cup games against Australia, Paraguay and the U.S., while also suffering against Europe’s behemoths. The Crescent Stars shipped eight goals home and away against Spain last year. Italy form: Despite missing out on a ticket to North America, the four-time world champion has been in relatively decent form. It has won 10 of its last 14 matches in all competitions.

Prediction: Italy 3–0 Türkiye

Italy Predicted Lineup vs. Türkiye

Italy is in confident mood. | FotMob

Mancini could make several alterations to the team which drew with France, especially considering the quick turnaround between fixtures. However, the core of the side should remain unchanged.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will likely continue between the posts, while Alessandro Bastoni will feature in the heart of defense after scoring in the last two matches. The Premier League pairing of Michael Kayode and Riccardo Calafiori should start in the fullback positions.

Sandro Tonali and Davide Frattesi could be joined by the returning Nicolò Barella in midfield, while Gianluca Mancini could replace Giorgio Scalvini in the defense.

The Esposito brothers, Pio and Sebastiano, should once again start alongside Moise Kean in attack.

Italy predicted lineup vs. Türkiye (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Kayode, Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Frattesi, Tonali, Barella; S. Esposito, P. Esposito, Kean.

Türkiye Predicted Lineup vs. Italy

Türkiye will be forced into attacking changes. | FotMob

Türkiye need to make significant improvements from recent matches, but Montella will be without the services of his most influential performer, Güler, through suspension. The Real Madrid star picked up his second Nations League booking in the defeat to Belgium last time out.

Barış Yılmaz is also absent through suspension, meaning Montella will be forced to field a significantly weakened forward line. Deniz Gül should come into the team to start up top, potentially being flanked by Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Yunus Akgün.

Salih Özcan could come back into the midfield to provide Türkiye’s defense with greater protection.

Türkiye predicted lineup vs. Italy (4-3-3): Çakır; Çelik, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu; Elmaz, Özcan, Yüksek; Akgün, Gül, Aktürkoğlu.

What Time Does Italy vs. Türkiye Kick Off?

Location : Bologna, Italy

: Bologna, Italy Stadium : Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

: Stadio Renato Dall’Ara Date : Monday, Oct. 5

: Monday, Oct. 5 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee : Szymon Marciniak (POL)

: Szymon Marciniak (POL) VAR: Piotr Lasyk (POL)

How to Watch Italy vs. Türkiye on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, ViX, Fox One Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video