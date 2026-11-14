How to Watch Jamaica vs. Mexico on TV, Live Stream: Concacaf Nations League

The Mexico national team will play its first official match of the Rafael Márquez era in desperate need of a win to ease the pressure on the rookie manager.

Four winless games to start Márquez’s tenure during the September-October international action erased any positive momentum Mexico hoped to build after the 2026 World Cup. Fortunately for him, those games didn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, but the worrying performances must be left behind entering the last two matches of the year.

El Tri travels to Jamaica to take on the Reggae Boyz in the first-leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. Mexico currently holds the tournament crown and repeating as champion in March is the singular objective.

But Saturday’s first leg won’t be an easy hurdle to overcome. Mexico has lost its last two Nations League away games, and falling to Jamaica would significantly intensify the pressure on Márquez ahead of Tuesday’s home second leg.

Saturday’s clash will be a major test for El Tri and it’s debutant manager, and here’s how you can catch the action.

What Time Does Jamaica vs. Mexico Kick-Off?

Location : Kingston, Jamaica

: Kingston, Jamaica Stadium : National Stadium

: National Stadium Date : Saturday, Nov. 14

: Saturday, Nov. 14 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Mexico on TV and Live Stream

El Tri fans in the U.S. can watch the game on TUDN and Univision, with Univision NOW, ViX and the TUDN App streaming the match live.

For the first time ever, an English speaking broadcast is also available for fans in the U.S. through the PlazaSports YouTube channel. In Canada, the match will be available on OneSoccer.

Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN will broadcast the match in Mexico. Streaming options include Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes and ViX.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, PlazaSports on YouTube Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Claro Sports, Azteca Deportes, ViX Canada OneSoccer

What’s Next for Jamaica, Mexico?

Rafa Márquez must lead Mexico to a strong end of the year. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Both teams will travel to Mexico for the decisive second leg of the clash after the conclusion of Saturday’s match.

El Tri will host Jamaica at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on Tuesday. Playing on home soil for the first time since the 2026 World Cup, Mexico is obligated to qualify for the Nations League semifinal in what will be its last match of the calendar year.

Jamaica, though, will play one more match in 2026. The Reggae Boyz will take on the USMNT in an international friendly at Chase Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 13. Given the game will take place outside of a traditional FIFA window, neither team will be at full strength.