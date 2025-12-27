Liverpool vs. Wolves: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool are searching for a third successive Premier League victory when they host last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.
The Reds clinched their first back-to-back league wins since September by beating Brighton & Hove Albion and then Tottenham Hotspur, results that have elevated them to fifth in the standings. Consecutive triumphs have raised morale, but Arne Slot’s side remain some way from the swashbucklers who were crowned champions last season.
Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities continue to be their kryptonite as they concede chances at an alarming rate, but they will be relieved to be facing the division’s lowest scorers at Anfield this weekend.
Wolves matched the Premier League record for the longest winless run to begin a campaign in their defeat to Brentford. The Old Gold have amassed just two points this term—as many points as they have had managers. Rob Edwards has been unable to stop the rot as an 11-game losing streak almost guarantees relegation come the end of the campaign.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash at Anfield.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Wolves Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
Liverpool vs. Wolves Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 5 wins
- Wolves: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Wolves
Tottenham 1–2 Liverpool - 20/12/25
Wolves 0–2 Brentford - 20/12/25
Liverpool 2–0 Brighton - 13/12/25
Arsenal 2–1 Wolves - 13/12/25
Inter 0–1 Liverpool - 09/12/25
Wolves 1–4 Man Utd - 08/12/25
Leeds 3–3 Liverpool - 06/12/25
Wolves 0–1 Nottingham Forest - 03/12/25
Liverpool 1–1 Sunderland - 03/12/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Wolves - 30/11/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wolves on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Not televised—radio coverage available on BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
United States
NBCSN, Peacock
Canada
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network 3, DAZN
Mexico
Not televised
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool were dealt a sizeable blow last weekend as record signing Alexander Isak broke his leg in the process of scoring the opening goal in north London. Having now undergone surgery, he will be sidelined for several months at least—although Slot is confident he will play again this season.
Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni are all still missing for Liverpool, while Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley are considered “50-50” for the game with Wolves. The latter picked up a knock against Tottenham.
Mohamed Salah is currently representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, scoring a late winner against Zimbabwe last Monday, and is therefore missing for the Reds. Dominik Szoboszlai is another major absentee, suspended having accumulated five Premier League yellow cards.
In better news, Florian Wirtz is available after an injury scare.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Wolves (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Chiesa, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitiké.
Wolves Team News
Toti Gomes has been added to Edwards’s long list of absentees and he’s been ruled out for “weeks” with a hamstring issue. Emmanuel Agbadou is also unavailable at the back as he’s representing Ivory Coast at AFCON, while Hugo Bueno is touch-and-go for the trip to Anfield.
Daniel Bentley is missing in between the sticks, while Rodrigo Gomes, Marshall Munetsi, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leon Chiwome and Tawanda Chirewa are all absent for Saturday’s affair—the latter at AFCON with Zimbabwe.
Yerson Mosquera is available after serving his one-match suspension, while Ki-Jana Hoever could start against his former employers.
Wolves Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Wolves predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (3-5-2): Sá; Doherty, S. Bueno, Mosquera; Hoever, J. Gomes, André, Krejčí, Møller Wolfe; Strand Larsen, Hwang.
Liverpool vs. Wolves Score Prediction
Liverpool are battling fitness issues in key areas but they should have no issues dispatching winless Wolves. They boast plenty of star power across their squad despite the absences of Isak, Salah and Szoboszlai, with Hugo Ekitiké in particularly devastating form in front of goal.
Backing a Liverpool clean sheet is always brave this season but Wolves have been dire in front of goal. They have scored just nine in 17 matches, eight fewer than the next-lowest scorers, and they also have the worst defensive record in the division.
This should be a much-needed routine win for the Reds.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–0 Wolves