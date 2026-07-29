Liverpool and Wrexham continue touring the United States when colliding in a preseason friendly at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

A first preseason under Andoni Iraola started with victory for the Reds last weekend; the Spaniard’s unofficial dugout debut ended in a 4–2 win over Sunderland. A myriad of youngsters impressed, including goalscorers Kieran Morrison and Lewis Koumas, while first-team representatives Dominik Szoboszlai and Federico Chiesa also got on the scoresheet.

Wrexham will prove formidable foes, however, despite being a division below Liverpool. The Hollywood-backed outfit has beaten Manchester United and Leeds United already this summer, with Sam Smith having scored winning goals in both friendlies.

Here’s how to tune into the upcoming clash.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Wrexham Kickoff?

Location: Bronx, United States

Bronx, United States Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Date: Wednesday, July 29 / Thursday, July 30

Wednesday, July 29 / Thursday, July 30 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST (July 30)

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Wrexham on TV, Live Stream

For supporters back home willing to stay up until after midnight in the United Kingdom, the match is available on ALL RED Video and Wrexham AFC Live. Both platforms require a paid subscription.

There are no channels or streaming services showing the friendly in Canada, but fuboTV and ESPN can but used to access proceedings in the U.S.

Claro Sports is the sole destination in Mexico.

Country Broadcaster United States fuboTV, ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes Canada N/A Mexico Claro Sports United Kingdom ALL RED Video, Wrexham AFC Live

What’s Next for Liverpool, Wrexham?

Wrexham begin their domestic campaign next week. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Liverpool finish up their U.S. tour against Leeds this coming Sunday, after which they take on Monaco and Como (twice on the same day) in friendlies before their Premier League opener against Newcastle United on Aug. 23.

Wrexham have just one more preseason outing. The Red Dragons take on Sunderland prior to their return to Wales. Their competitive campaign begins against Middlesbrough on Aug. 7 in the Carabao Cup first round.

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