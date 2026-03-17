After a lopsided bout in Spain, Manchester City and Real Madrid clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

The European rivals matched up for the fifth season in a row in the Champions League knockout stages, but the first leg lacked the back-and-forth nature of their past clashes. Los Blancos secured a 3–0 win in the first leg thanks to a Federico Valverde hat-trick, leaving Pep Guardiola’s men reeling.

Six days on, City have a chance to make up for their woeful effort, but they need a special performance in front of their home crowd to even get themselves back in the tie, let alone win it. It doesn’t help matters that their opponents are the 15-time European champions, recently emboldened by a return to form.

Here’s how fans can watch the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Man City and Real Madrid.

What Time Does Man City vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Tuesday, March 17

: Tuesday, March 17 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Man City vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Man City have a mountain to climb against Real Madrid. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Man City’s clash with Real Madrid is available to watch on Paramount+ in the United States. The streaming platform holds the rights to all Champions League, Europa League and Conference League fixtures.

Fans can also tune in on DAZN. Those in Canada can find the clash on DAZN as well, along with fuboTV.

Amazon Prime Video is the home to Man City vs. Real Madrid in the United Kingdom. Interested viewers must have an active subscription to the platform to access the Champions League bout.

Audiences in Mexico must turn to TNT Sports, TNT Go or Max to find coverage for the second leg of the round of 16.

Country TV channel/live stream United States Paramount+, DAZN USA United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, DAZN Fast

What’s Next for Man City, Real Madrid?

Pep Guardiola (left) and Álvaro Arbeloa must get their teams ready for massive clashes at the weekend. | Pierre-Philippe MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

After the second leg at the Etihad, Man City shift their focus to the Carabao Cup final, where they face Arsenal on Sunday, March 22. The competition is likely the club’s best chance at silverware given their falloff in the Premier League and their disadvantage against Real Madrid.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s Real also have a major clash on the horizon: the Madrid derby. Los Blancos host Atlético Madrid in their final match before the March international break on Sunday, March 22, and anything other than a win could put the La Liga title out of reach.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC