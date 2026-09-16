A subdued Old Trafford will greet Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion for their Carabao Cup third round tie on Wednesday night.

A derby defeat to Manchester City has sucked the wind out of the Red Devils, who encountered all-too-familiar issues once Phil Foden harshly received his marching orders after 23 minutes. Erling Haaland’s second-half winner ultimately shouldn’t have been allowed to stand, but few had sympathy for Michael Carrick’s side.

Victory in their upcoming cup tie against the free-scoring Seagulls won’t atone for Sunday‘s defeat, yet Carrick is desperate for the restoration of some positive momentum before the first international break of the season.

Brighton, though, have an impressive recent record at Old Trafford, and have been in a ravenous mood at the start of the 2026–27 campaign.

Here’s how to tune into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash around the world.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Brighton Kick Off?

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16

Wednesday, Sept. 16 Kickoff: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Farai Hallam

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream

There’s an array of broadcasters for Wednesday‘s cup tie in the United Kingdom, with ITV offering free-to-air coverage in addition to Sky Sports. The match will be shown on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Football channels, as well as ITV1 and STV.

The match can also be accessed on devices via Sky GO, ITVX and STV Player.

Audiences in the United States don’t have such a broad selection, with Paramount+ the sole streaming option for Man Utd’s upcoming fixture.

DAZN and fuboTV are the two avenues for those in Canada, while Disney+ holds the rights in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Disney+ Premium Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, STV Player

What’s Next for Man Utd, Brighton?

Malick Yalcouyé doesn’t know. | Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

There’s one more round of Premier League fixtures before an extended international break, which means both teams won’t be in action until the second weekend of October.

Brighton have the stiffest challenge up next, as champions Arsenal visit the Amex Stadium on Saturday. Man Utd, meanwhile, travel to the winless Fulham on Sunday, aiming to earn only a second Premier League win of their own this season.

The winner of Wednesday’s clash will tune into the fourth round draw that follows, with the next tie in this competition taking place during the week commencing Oct. 26.