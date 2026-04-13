Manchester United are back in action after a 24-day wait, welcoming historical rivals Leeds United to Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils kicked off the previous Premier League gameweek—drawing 2–2 with Bournemouth—and will conclude the ongoing one, knowing they are in a strong position to claim a top-five finish and return to the Champions League next season.

While Aston Villa drew at Nottingham Forest and Liverpool beat Fulham over the weekend, Chelsea’s 3–0 defeat to Manchester City means United can extend their lead over the Blues to 10 points with six games to play.

These two teams played out a fairly forgettable 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the start of the year, when Leeds were in the midst of their longest top flight unbeaten run since 2001 and United still had Rúben Amorim holding down the fort. Much has changed since, with Monday’s visitors drifting into relegation trouble.

There’s no love lost between the pair either, so we could be in for a tasty matchup under the lights in Manchester. Here’s how you can watch all the action unfold.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Leeds Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Monday, April 13

: Monday, April 13 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Paul Tierney

: Paul Tierney VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream

Man Utd have enjoyed a prolonged break. | David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile/Getty Images

There are a few streaming avenues for supporters in the United States keen to watch Man Utd in action on Monday night: USA Network, UNIVERSO and Telemundo. The latter two will provide a Spanish-language broadcast.

Monday Night Football in the United Kingdom is broadcast by Sky Sports, and Leeds’ visit to Old Trafford, where they haven’t won in almost 50 years, will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, as well as Sky GO and Sky Ultra HD.

Those in Canada can choose between DAZN and fuboTV, while FOX Sports is the only destination in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico FOX+, FOX One

What’s Next for Man Utd, Leeds?

Man Utd have a critical fixture in their bid to secure a top-five finish, as they visit Stamford Bridge and take on sixth-place Chelsea next Saturday night. European hopefuls Brentford are also on the horizon for Carrick’s side.

Leeds, meanwhile, host a critical contest in their fight to survive. Bottom dwellers Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, with a win for the hosts bound to ease relegation fears.

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