Man Utd vs. Leeds: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United and Leeds United renew their rivalry on Monday night to wrap up Premier League Gameweek 32.

Both teams will be turbo charged and gunning for three points as they look to fulfill their respective ambitions. For the hosts, it’s all about returning to the top table of the European game, whereas the visitors are looking to preserve their Premier League status at the expense of either Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United or Nottingham Forest.

United stumbled in their last game—a 2–2 draw with Bournemouth that will be 24 days old by the time the first whistle goes at Old Trafford—while Leeds have positive memories to draw upon after reaching the semifinals of the FA Cup.

Things have not been so great in the Premier League for Leeds, though. They’ve picked up just four points from the last 18 available.

Man Utd vs. Leeds Score Prediction

Red Devils Continue March Towards Champions League

Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo will play key roles in midfield. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Arsenal’s win over Sporting CP in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie was good news for United, Liverpool and Chelsea—the Premier League will definitely have five teams competing in next season’s Champions League.

It’s a buffer United may not need after Chelsea’s latest Premier League defeat—a resounding loss at the hands of title-chasing Manchester City—but they will be focused on picking up three points against Leeds, who are winless in their last six.

Victory would give United a 10-point advantage over Chelsea in sixth, stretching their lead over fourth-place Aston Villa back to three points in the process. There’s no reason to think they won’t emerge victorious against Leeds, given they’ve won every game at Old Trafford since Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–0 Leeds

Manchester United will field what’s close to their strongest possible team. | FotMob

United aren’t able to call on the suspended Harry Maguire, meaning there’s likely to be a start in central defense for Leny Yoro.

Matthijs de Ligt is still rehabbing the back injury that has sidelined him since November, but there’s hope that Lisandro Martínez will shake off a calf issue in order to start. Ayden Heaven is standing by to replace the Argentine if he’s not ready to go, though Carrick would then have an extremely inexperienced center back duo to rely on.

Diogo Dalot was ill last week but is expected to start at right back, and a decision must be made on whether to start Bryan Mbeumo up front or wide right. The latter could see Amad Diallo drop to the bench, allowing Benjamin Šeško back into the team after a flurry of appearances as a substitute.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Šeško.

Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Leeds carry firepower and danger. | FotMob

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has confirmed Anton Stach and Joe Rodon, who were both hurt during last weekend’s FA Cup quarterfinal win over West Ham United, are not available for the trip to Manchester.

Stach’s absence is a particularly big blow for Leeds, who would like nothing more than to end their recent poor run with victory over United. The Whites also have concerns over Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson, but there’s hope the duo will be available to start.

Daniel James won’t face his former employers as he continues to battle an adductor injury.

Leeds predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-5-2): Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Leeds Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Monday, April 13

: Monday, April 13 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Paul Tierney

: Paul Tierney VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, NOW TV Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One, FOX+

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