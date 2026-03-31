How to Watch Mexico vs. Belgium on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The Mexico national team is back in action on U.S. soil when it faces a powerful Belgium side on Tuesday night in another mighty challenge against a European powerhouse.

A gritty performance on Saturday night saw El Tri salvage a scoreless draw against Portugal at home at the Estadio Azteca. The mission now is to deliver a similar result away from home and avoid the same fate the U.S. men’s national team suffered against Rudi García’s men.

Belgium dismantled the USMNT 5–2 in Atlanta on Saturday, showcasing the prolific attack it’s developed over the past years, with a wealth of riches in the final third. Les Diables Rouges now aim to finish a successful North American tour by extending it 10-game unbeaten run that’s eclipsed the one-year mark.

Time is running out for players to make their World Cup case, heightening the stakes of Tuesday’s friendly.

Here’s how audiences can watch Mexico vs. Belgium on Tuesday evening.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Belgium Kick Off?

Location : Chicago, Illinois

: Chicago, Illinois Stadium : Soldier Field

: Soldier Field Date : Tuesday, March 31

: Tuesday, March 31 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Belgium on TV, Live Stream

It’s time for El Tri to start building some much needed chemistry. | Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

El Tri fans in the United States will be able to catch the action on FOX One and its streaming option in the FOX Sports App. Spanish coverage of the match is also available through TUDN USA and Univision, and those with an active subscription to ViX can also stream the broadcast.

Canal 5 and Azteca 7 and TUDN remain the official home of El Tri matches for audiences in Mexico. The streaming alternatives include ViX and Azteca Deportes.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes, FOX One, FOX Sports App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes

What’s Next for Mexico, Belgium?

Jérémy Doku (left) and Kevin De Bruyne carry much of Belgium’s World Cup hopes. | Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The March international window ends following the friendly in Chicago, and players from both Mexico and Belgium will return to their respective clubs. They won’t return to the national team until the weeks leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico will play three international friendlies against Ghana, Australia and Serbia in the final week of May and the first week of June, games that represent the final warm-up before its World Cup debut against South Africa on June 11.

Belgium has scheduled friendlies in early June against Croatia and Tunisia, fine-tuning the little details before starting the World Cup with a match against Egypt on June 15.

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