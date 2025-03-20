How to Watch Mexico vs. Canada: Concacaf Nations League Semifinals
Canada and Mexico face off with a ticket to the Concacaf Nations League final on the line as both nations look to dethrone the USMNT and lift their first title in tournament history.
After a disappointing quarterfinals exit against Jamaica in the tournament's most recent edition, Canada are back looking to one-up their result during the 2022-23 Nations League, where they fell in the final vs. their southern neighbors. With a squad rich with European league talent, Jesse Marsch looks to confirm Canada's rise to prominence by winning the nation's first trophy since the 2000 Gold Cup.
The Mexican national team are looking for something to build on. Being at the summit of Concacaf used to be considered the bare-minimum for El Tri, but the sporting crisis Mexico have been immersed in since the turn of the decade has seen them fall from the mountaintop. With Javier Aguirre back as manager, Mexico will be expected to begin showing signs that their recent struggles are a thing of the past.
With Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies captaining the side and Jonathan David leading the attack, Canada will be hoping their new-generation of talent affirm their superiority over Mexico. Relying on in-form strikers, Raúl Jiménez, Santiago Giménez and Julián Quiñones, El Tri will look to resume their historical dominance over Canada.
Here's all the information you need to know including how to watch the Concacaf Nations League semifinals clash between Canada and Mexico.
What Time Does Canada vs. Mexico Kick-Off?
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 20
- Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (Mar. 21 at 2:30 a.m. GMT)
Canada vs. Mexico H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Canada: 1 win
- Mexico: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
Last meeting: Canada 0–0 Mexico (Sept. 10, 2024) - International Friendly
How to Watch Canada vs. Mexico: Concacaf Nations League Semifinals
Here's all the ways you can watch the Canada vs. Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals:
United States
- Paramount+
- TUDN
- Univision
- ViX+
Canada
- One Soccer
- TSN+
- TSN 5
Mexico
- Azteca 7
- Canal 5
- TUDN
- ViX+
United Kingdom
- Concacaf GO
- YouTube