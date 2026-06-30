How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Mexico is on a mission to win its first World Cup knockout clash since 1986, but a stout and highly-motivated Ecuador stands in its way in the round of 32.

The two sides met less than a year ago and settled for a 1–1 draw in an international friendly that perfectly evidenced how even the pair of defensive-minded sides are. The stakes are considerably higher now, but expect a very similar game that's decided by thin margins.

Mexico delivered a sensational group stage, winning all three matches without conceding a single goal. El Tri has galvanized an entire nation, and at the Estadio Azteca, Javier Aguirre’s men will be eager to continue delivering what’s been a dream World Cup campaign so far.

Ecuador is coming off the biggest win in national team history, overcoming Germany to qualify for the knockout rounds. La Tri enters the game on a high, believing it has what it takes to perform at a hostile environment to upset Mexico.

Tuesday night’s game isn’t expected to be a goal-fest, but it has all the makings of an intense nail-biter that could go either way.

Here’s how you can watch Mexico vs. Ecuador in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Ecuador Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City

: Mexico City Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Tuesday, June 30 / Wednesday, July 1

: Tuesday, June 30 / Wednesday, July 1 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 1)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 1) Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador on TV, Live Stream

Mexico as a country will be paralyzed on Tuesday night, glued to the action at the Azteca. Fans in Mexico can watch the game on national television through Canal 5 and Azteca 7. TUDN will also broadcast the match, and the streaming alternatives are ViX and Azteca Deportes.

Fox Network has the rights to every World Cup game in the U.S., and fuboTV is another way to access the channel. Those in the U.S. that want to enjoy the Spanish coverage can do so on Telemundo and UNIVERSO.

Elsewhere in North America, TSN is the way to go in Canada, with RDS providing the French-speaking broadcast.

Those in the United Kingdom willing to stay up until the very early hours of Wednesday morning can watch Mexico vs. Ecuador via ITV1 UK and streaming on ITVX.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, ViX Mexico Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App United Kingdom ITVIUK, ITVX, STV Scotland

What’s Next for Mexico, Ecuador?

Ecuador just showed the world that they are here to stay. pic.twitter.com/eR0VeIQjsR — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) June 25, 2026

The 2026 World Cup will come to an end for either Mexico or Ecuador on Tuesday night. The winner of the clash, though, will move on to the round of 16, where another potentially stellar contest awaits.

The victor of Mexico vs. Ecuador will stay put in Mexico City and play its round of 16 clash at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday.

Whoever advances will face the winner of the round of 32 clash between England and DR Congo.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC