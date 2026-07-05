How to Watch Mexico vs. England on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Mexico’s co-hosting of the 2026 World Cup draws to a close on Sunday night, and this is some way to bow out.

The iconic Estadio Azteca takes center stage for a special occasion in the Mexican capital, as Javier Aguirre’s side takes on England with a spot in the quarterfinals at stake.

The Three Lions have a pretty wretched history at Mexican World Cups, and much has been made of the unique physical challenges they’ll encounter in front of a feverish home crowd. How well Thomas Tuchel’s team adapts to an environment with which their opponents are ever so cosy will likely determine who moves on, given that England boasts a clear talent advantage over a galvanised El Tri.

This is an unmissable encounter, and here’s how you can tune into the potentially epochal World Cup round of 16 tie.

What Time Does Mexico vs. England Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City

: Mexico City Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Sunday, July 5 / Monday, July 6

: Sunday, July 5 / Monday, July 6 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (July 6)

How to Watch Mexico vs. England on TV, Live Stream

Plenty of English supporters will be forced into a dilemma on Sunday night/Monday morning. With the start of the work week looming, is a trip to the pub necessary at such ridiculous hours? For many, it absolutely will be.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer are broadcasting the tie in the United Kingdom, and a ’Stay Up or Catch Up’ option is available for those who opt against the late night. A full match replay will be shown on BBC Two from 7:10 a.m. BST, and it’ll also be available on-demand right after the full-time whistle.

There’s unsurprisingly an array of streaming avenues in Mexico, including ViX, Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN.

Those tuning in north of the border can do so via Fox and fuboTV for an English-language broadcast in the United States. Telemundo and Universo are providing Spanish equivalents.

In Canada, multiple TSN channels, as well as RDS are streaming the match.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

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What’s Next for Mexico, England?

Mexico has captured the nation on home soil. | Wu Wei/Xinhua/Getty Images

These two teams may be on the opposite side of the bracket to France and Spain, but that doesn’t mean their route to the final is plain sailing.

The winner of Sunday night‘s clash will then prepare to face Brazil or Norway in Miami on July 11.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are potential semifinal opponents on this side of the bracket, with Colombia and Switzerland also in the mix.

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