How to Watch Mexico vs. Ghana on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The Mexico national team hosts Ghana for an international friendly on Friday night as the final sprint towards the 2026 World Cup starts.

El Tri’s World Cup camp started two weeks ago and slowly more and more players have joined the team to start training under Javier Aguirre’s command. The friendly against Ghana is an opportunity for players to try and lock down starting roles, while for others, it’s a chance to impress Aguirre before he unveils his final 26-man roster.

Lowering the stakes of the clash is the fact that Ghana is traveling to Mexican soil with a squad full of U-23 players and local talents, devoid of its biggest stars still competing in European leagues. Still, new manager Carlos Queiroz will want to start his tenure with a win.

Expectations for Mexico’s third home World Cup are starting to increase, especially since El Tri secured draws against European powerhouses Portugal and Belgium during its two most recent matches.

Regardless of it being a friendly, Mexico will be expected to beat a weakened Ghana. All eyes will be on Aguirre’s decisions, both the players he selects to use and what kind of tactical wrinkles he’s been able to install after two weeks of camp.

Here’s how audiences can watch Mexico vs. Ghana on Friday night.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Ghana Kick Off?

Location : Puebla, Mexico

: Puebla, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Cuauhtémoc

: Estadio Cuauhtémoc Date : Friday, May 22

: Friday, May 22 Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Ghana on TV, Live Stream

Young sensation Armando González will likely lead the line against Ghana. | Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images

El Tri fans in the United States can watch the friendly vs. Ghana on FOX One and through the FOX Sports App. Spanish coverage will be available on TUDN, Univision and FOX Deportes. Fans with an active subscription can stream the game on ViX.

In Mexico, Canal 5 and Azteca 7 have the rights to the match on national TV, with the TUDN channel also broadcasting the clash. ViX and Azteca Deportes are the streaming alternatives.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes, FOX One, FOX Sports App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes

What’s Next for Mexico, Ghana?

Preparations for the World Cup will only intensify for both nations following Friday’s clash. Ghana will play one final friendly against Wales on June 2, a match where Queiroz will have his full 2026 World Cup squad available for selection.

For El Tri, up next is a bout against Australia in Pasadena, California on May 30. Aguirre will release his official 26-man list a day later, before his side returns to Mexican soil to face Serbia on June 4 in El Tri’s final test before the World Cup.

Mexico will face South Africa in the opening game of the World Cup on June 11. Meanwhile Ghana will take on Panama in its tournament debut on June 17.

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