Mexico Manager Threatens Players With World Cup Snub As War With Liga MX Ignites

An all out war erupted in the early hours of Wednesday between the Mexico national team and Liga MX clubs, resulting in El Tri releasing a statement threatening Liga MX players with getting banned from the 2026 World Cup roster if they don’t show up for the start of camp on the night of May 6.

The Mexican soccer federation (FMF) released the incendiary and unprecedented statement that immediately went viral for the unfiltered threat Javier Aguirre directed at Liga MX players he included on his preliminary World Cup roster.

“As published on April 28,” the statement said. “Mexico’s camp for the three preparation matches against Ghana, Australia and Serbia and the 2026 World Cup, starts this Wednesday, May 6 at 8 p.m. with the 20 Liga MX players called up by Javier Aguirre.

“Every player must report [at Mexico’s training base in Mexico City]. Per instruction from the technical coaching staff, any player that doesn’t show up to camp today will be left out of the 2026 World Cup.”

An extended camp to have El Tri better prepared for their home World Cup sounded like a solid plan on paper, but before the camp even started, threats and a major rift between the FMF and Liga MX clubs ignited. How did we end up here?

Liga MX Playoffs Compromised by Mexico National Team

The Liga MX Clausura 2026 playoffs started at the weekend. | Rodrigo Oropeza/Getty Images

This whole situation stems from the list of 20 Liga MX players manager Javier Aguirre selected to start Mexico’s 2026 World Cup camp. Included on the list were 12 players from teams currently participating in the Liga MX Clausura 2026 playoffs.

An agreement was reached between El Tri and Liga MX clubs since before the start of the Clausura 2026 campaign that would see players Aguirre selected abandon their clubs and not participate in the playoffs, prioritizing Mexico’s preparation for the World Cup with its extended pre-tournament camp.

Once the list was unveiled, it was also announced that players who missed the Clausura 2026 playoffs were guaranteed a spot in Aguirre‘s final 26-man World Cup roster.

Despite some confusion surrounding the agreement, the Liga MX quarterfinals started last weekend without the 12 Mexico internationals Aguirre included in his roster. The agreement had been followed and it seemed like that was the end of the saga.

But everything detonated thanks to a loophole back-to-back Liga MX champions Toluca tried to exploit.

Toluca Calls Back El Tri Players for Concacf Champions Cup Match

Jesús Gallardo (left) and Alexis Vega trained with Toluca on Tuesday night. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Reigning Liga MX champions Toluca aren’t just participating in the Clausura 2026 playoffs; they are also preparing to host MLS powerhouse LAFC in the second leg of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, needing to overturn a 2–1 first leg defeat on Wednesday night—the same night that Mexico’s World Cup camp starts.

On Tuesday night, videos surfaced of Alexis Vega and Jesús Gallardo, the two Toluca players Aguirre included in his World Cup squad, training with Los Diablos Rojos ahead of the game vs. LAFC, two days after missing the start of the Liga MX playoffs as per the agreement.

Jesús Gallardo y Alexis Vega entrenan ya con el Toluca luego de su semana de vacaciones. De hecho la recortaron 1 día.



Concentran con selección este miércoles tras el juego vs LA FC.



Toluca se avivó, Selección cedió. No se infringe el acuerdo de liguilla. pic.twitter.com/sy70Wprphm — Marco Cancino (@MarcoCancino) May 6, 2026

“I called them [Gallardo and Vega] to see if maybe they can come watch the game tomorrow, to watch or to play. If they come watch, we’ll put them on the pitch and they play, maybe they play, who knows?” Toluca manager Antonio Mohamed said sarcastically in his prematch press conference regarding the situation.

Tuesday night reports revealed that Toluca asked the Mexico national team to allow both Gallardo and Vega to play against LAFC and then report to camp later that same night. All reports indicate that, incredibly, El Tri obliged.

This situation launched a thousand ships, as it appeared to go against—or at least bend—the original agreement between the clubs and El Tri. Just past midnight, 19 minutes into the day Mexico’s World Cup camp starts, another Liga MX team entered the equation and the whole saga went up in flames.

Chivas Publicly Demands Return of El Tri Players

Chivas president Amaury Vergara (right) called out El Tri. | Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

Chivas was by far the team most affected by Aguirre’s roster selection, with five of the 12 players included in the Liga MX World Cup roster coming from Los Rojiblancos. After a very impressive regular season, Gabriel Milito’s now makeshift side lost 3–1 against Tigres in the first leg of the Clausura 2026 quarterfinals and require a miracle to keep its title hopes alive.

So it came as no surprise that when news broke of Toluca potentially using their Mexico internationals, regardless of it being in another competition, Chivas felt slighted. As a result, club president Amaury Vergara made his thoughts abundantly clear with a brief but telling message on social media.

“Agreements are only valid when all parties respect them,” Vergara wrote on X. “I’ve instructed the [Chivas] sporting directors that our players [called up by Aguirre] report tomorrow to the club’s training ground.”

On Wednesday morning, Armando González, Raúl Rangel, Luis Romo and Roberto Alvarado were seen entering Chivas’s training ground, with Mexican-American Brian Gutiérrez the only player absent given he was spending time in the U.S. before reporting to El Tri’s camp.

Minutes later, FMF’s statement, which include Aguirre’s threat, was made public.

What Happens Next?

Javier Aguirre’s threat appears to have worked. | Simon Barber/Getty Images

Following the public threat issued by Aguirre and Co., reports indicate that all Chivas players will report to Mexico’s camp at the assigned time on Wednesday night.

Furthermore, both Gallardo and Vega are now expected to miss Toluca’s second leg against LAFC. The game kicks off half an hour before the El Tri’s camp is scheduled to start, so Aguirre’s threat appears to have trumped everything else.

The question now remains: Who in FMF accepted Toluca’s request to utilize Gallardo and Vega? If it was Aguirre himself, then he’s made a drastic U-turn less than 24 hours later. A press conference is now expected to take place on Wednesday with Aguirre and other FMF members trying to clarify the situation.

What’s transpired over the past week and especially over the last couple of days is nothing short of a Mexican telenovela. But the fact is that a civil war broke out in Mexican soccer between the league and the national team.

An extended World Cup camp that was supposed to help El Tri’s preparation has backfired dramatically. Now, turmoil and discontent surround the Mexico national team just 36 days before its 2026 World Cup debut.

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