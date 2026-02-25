How to Watch Mexico vs. Iceland on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The Mexico national team will face Iceland on Wednesday night on home soil as Javier Aguirre and the rest of his staff continue to assess local players with the 2026 World Cup fast approaching.

An all-Liga MX roster was summoned by Aguirre for Mexico’s small February camp. The roster is almost identical to the one that secured a couple of 1–0 wins away against Panama and Bolivia back in January.

Aguirre pushed for El Tri to play three international friendly games to start the year before the first official international break in March. Wednesday’s clash against Iceland could be the final audition for a number of fringe players to remain in contention for a spot in the World Cup roster.

Iceland is bringing a vastly inexperienced side to the clash, with a number of players poised to make their international debuts. Still, far from being a game in which El Tri is expected to showcase a flashy style, it’s a contest where Aguirre will be making individual evaluations and players must make the most of the opportunity.

Here’s how you can watch Mexico vs. Iceland on Wednesday night.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Iceland Kick-Off?

Location : Querétaro, Mexico

: Querétaro, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Corregidora

: Estadio Corregidora Date : Wednesday, Feb. 25

: Wednesday, Feb. 25 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Iceland on TV and Live Stream

Mexico’s clash with Iceland will be shown in the U.S. on FOX One, with the FOX Sports App serving as the streaming alternative.

The Spanish speaking broadcast will also be televised on TUDN USA, Univision and FOX Deportes, and fans can stream the game on ViX with an active subscription to the platform.

In Mexico, audiences can tune in to the action on Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN. Streaming options include ViX and Azteca Deportes.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, fuboTV, Fox One, FOX Deportes, ViX, FOX Sports App Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes

What’s Next for Mexico?

¿A quién veremos en el México 🆚 Portugal? 🤩



¡La Preventa Exclusiva @Banorte_mx arranca este 10 de diciembre!



Apunten la fecha. 📅 #SomosMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/628RR9HuPd — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) December 8, 2025

Mexico’s quick February camp will conclude following the clash against Iceland and players will return to their clubs to be ready for the Liga MX Clausura 2026 weekend action.

El Tri will be back in action during the official March international break, the final camp before Aguirre unveils his preliminary World Cup roster. Mexico will host Portugal in the reopening of the Estadio Azteca on March 28, before traveling to the U.S. to face Belgium on March 31.

