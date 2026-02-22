Glaring Omission From Mexico’s February Roster Hints at Major World Cup Decision

The Mexico national team will continue its 2026 World Cup preparations in the final week of February with an international friendly against Iceland on Wednesday and Javier Aguirre unveiled the roster that will travel to the clash, raising a few eyebrows with a couple of decisions, including the omission of Diego Lainez.

As was the case in Mexico’s January camp where it secured wins against Panama and Bolivia, Aguirre’s roster is exclusively comprised of Liga MX players. Given there’s no FIFA international break in February, players overseas will remain with their clubs while El Tri plays its third match of 2026.

It was Aguirre himself who pushed for Mexico to play a match this month, allowing him to assess local talents ahead of the March international friendlies against Portugal and Belgium, where the manager revealed he expects to bring “more than 80% of the eventual World Cup roster.”

Liga MX leaders Chivas once again are the main source of talent for El Tri, supplying seven players to the roster. One of them in particular headlines the surprise February call-ups, as Aguirre grants some final opportunities for players to sneak into the World Cup plans.

Fresh Faces in El Tri’s February Roster

Efraín Álvarez has been sensational for Chivas in recent months. | Sergio Mejia/Getty Images

Efraín Álvarez had completely been ignored by Aguirre ever since he failed to register a single minute at the 2025 Gold Cup. The attacking midfielder has been an integral piece to Chivas’ surge as the best team in Liga MX, leaving many questioning Aguirre’s decision to seemingly erase him from World Cup contention.

It might be too little too late, but Álvarez‘s deserved inclusion in the February roster opens a small window for him to translate his club level to the national team and convince Aguirre of at least giving him another look come the March international break.

Similarly, Chivas center back Diego Campillo has shone while filling in for the injured Luis Romo and his recent surge could earn him his international debut and a chance to make his mark. The same can be said about Tigres fullback Jesús Garza, who finally put it all together at 25 and looks poised for his El Tri debut.

Pumas striker Guillermo Martínez is also back with El Tri for the first time since last summer, yet his inclusion in the World Cup roster appears to be an unrealistic prospect.

Still, all this surprise inclusions pale in comparison to the glaring omission of Lainez.

The Major Absence in Mexico’s February Roster

Diego Lainez was mysteriously left out of Mexico’s February roster. | Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images

Lainez has been one of the best Liga MX players over the past two seasons, regardless of nationality. The electrifying winger was essential to Tigres’ run to the Apertura 2025 final and had become a regular with El Tri since last summer.

After difficult years, the 25-year-old finally fulfilled his full potential and seemed destined to complete his career resurgence with a maiden World Cup appearance. Although this still might be the case, his omission from the February roster casts uncertainty over Lainez’s future with El Tri.

Aguirre will unquestionably be asked about this decision in the coming days, because on the surface, it’s hard to understand and justify Lainez’s absence, especially in an all-Liga MX roster. Based on recent performances, there was a growing belief that Lainez could be a starter against South Africa in Mexico’s 2026 World Cup debut. Him not even making the roster seemed ridiculous.

Perhaps Aguirre has seen enough of Lainez and he no longer feels the need to assess him, granting opportunities to other less scouted players. But if the Tigres playmaker is also omitted from El Tri’s roster come March, then it would appear Lainez’s World Cup hopes have, incredibly, come to an end

Full Mexico National Team Roster for February 2026

Goalkeepers

Luis Ángel Malagón—Club América

Raúl Rangel—Chivas

Carlos Acevedo—Santos Laguna

Defenders

Richard Ledezma—Chivas

Jesús Garza—Tigres

Víctor Guzmán—Monterrey

Israel Reyes—Club América

Everardo López—Toluca

Jesús Gallardo—Toluca

Diego Campillo—Chivas

Midfielders

Erik Lira—Cruz Azul

Denzell García—FC Juárez

Carlos Rodríguez—Cruz Azul

Erick Sánchez—Club América

Marcel Ruiz—Toluca

Brian Gutiérrez—Chivas

Alexis Gutiérrez—Club América

Forwards

Roberto Alvarado—Chivas

Efraín Álvarez—Chivas

Armando González—Chivas

Guillermo Martínez—Chivas

