How to Watch New Zealand vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

New Zealand and Egypt go head to head in their second Group G game at the World Cup on Sunday night, with both teams looking to build on positive results from their opening matches.

New Zealand held Iran to a 2–2 draw in what was its first World Cup appearance since 2010—a solid foundation that Darren Bazeley’s side will hope to build on moving forward.

Egypt, meanwhile, arguably earned an even stronger result, holding Belgium—widely expected to top the group—to a 1–1 draw.

With all four teams level on points and goal difference heading into the second round of games, everything is still to play for.

Here’s how and where you can watch New Zealand vs Egypt.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

What Time Does New Zealand vs. Egypt Kick Off?

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Sunday, June 21 / Monday, June 22

: Sunday, June 21 / Monday, June 22 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 22)

How to Watch New Zealand vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream

Chris Wood is New Zealand’s star man. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player Mexico ViX Mexico

MORE: Full list of broadcasters around the world for New Zealand vs. Egypt

What’s Next for New Zealand, Egypt?

Attention turns to the final round of Group G fixtures after New Zealand and Egypt meet in Vancouver.

On June 27, New Zealand faces Belgium, again at BC Place, while Egypt travels to Seattle to take on Iran.

Given how tightly contested the group has been so far, there could still be everything to play for heading into the final matchday, making Group G one to keep a close eye on.

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