How to Watch New Zealand vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream—World Cup
New Zealand and Egypt go head to head in their second Group G game at the World Cup on Sunday night, with both teams looking to build on positive results from their opening matches.
New Zealand held Iran to a 2–2 draw in what was its first World Cup appearance since 2010—a solid foundation that Darren Bazeley’s side will hope to build on moving forward.
Egypt, meanwhile, arguably earned an even stronger result, holding Belgium—widely expected to top the group—to a 1–1 draw.
With all four teams level on points and goal difference heading into the second round of games, everything is still to play for.
Here’s how and where you can watch New Zealand vs Egypt.
What Time Does New Zealand vs. Egypt Kick Off?
- Location: Vancouver, Canada
- Stadium: BC Place
- Date: Sunday, June 21 / Monday, June 22
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 22)
How to Watch New Zealand vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream
Country
Broadcaster(s)
United States
Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, FOX One
Canada
TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave
United Kingdom
ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player
Mexico
ViX Mexico
MORE: Full list of broadcasters around the world for New Zealand vs. Egypt
What’s Next for New Zealand, Egypt?
Attention turns to the final round of Group G fixtures after New Zealand and Egypt meet in Vancouver.
On June 27, New Zealand faces Belgium, again at BC Place, while Egypt travels to Seattle to take on Iran.
Given how tightly contested the group has been so far, there could still be everything to play for heading into the final matchday, making Group G one to keep a close eye on.
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Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.