The 2026–27 UEFA Nations League has already thrown up some heavyweight clashes and another arrives on Sunday when Norway hosts Portugal in Oslo.

Both nations reached the quarterfinal stage of the 2026 World Cup and proceeded to taste narrow victories in their opening matches in Group 4 of League A. Norway edged a 3–2 thriller with Denmark during its first outing, while Portugal clinched a narrow 1–0 win over Wales to kick off the Jorge Jesus era.

There have been 11 past editions of this particular fixture and it’s Portugal that has enjoyed by far the greater success. Norway has lost eight of the previous meetings, with its sole victory coming back in 2010 as they eked out a famous 1–0 win on home soil.

There’s plenty of star power on show at Ullevaal Stadion for the latest battle—chiefly Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo in the No. 9 positions—and here’s how to tune into a tantalizing affair.

What Time Does Norway vs. Portugal Kick Off?

Location : Oslo, Norway

: Oslo, Norway Stadium : Ullevaal Stadion

: Ullevaal Stadion Date : Sunday, Sept. 27

: Sunday, Sept. 27 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : François Letexier (FRA)

: François Letexier (FRA) VAR: Bram Van Driessche (BEL)

How to Watch Norway vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream

fuboTV is one of the broadcasters in both the United States and Canada alongside ViX in the former and DAZN in the latter.

Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom will have to pay £2.49 via Amazon Prime Video to catch the action.

Country Broadcaster United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Norway, Portugal?

Norway has two more matches this international break. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

There are two fixtures remaining for both Norway and Portugal during the rest of the international period, including another meeting between the nations at Estádio do Dragão on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The Scandinavians will first play Wales on Oct. 1, however, while the Iberians visit Denmark on the same day.