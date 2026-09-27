Norway vs. Portugal—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Norway and Portugal are both seeking back-to-back victories when they clash in their second UEFA Nations League fixture of the international break on Sunday.

The Norwegians currently lead Group 4 of League A following their enthralling 3–2 victory over Denmark on Thursday, with Erling Haaland unsurprisingly among the goalscorers as he notched a match-winning brace.

Ståle Solbakken’s men edged their first outing since an impressive quarterfinal run at the 2026 World Cup, with Portugal also a narrow victor on its return to action after João Félix scored the only goal of the win over Wales on Jorge Jesus’s managerial debut.

It’s been just over a decade since Norway and Portugal last collided in any fixture, with the latter emphatic 3–0 victors on that occasion in a pre-tournament friendly ahead of Euro 2016. Much has changed since then, however, and a far more even affair is anticipated in Oslo this weekend.

Norway vs. Portugal Score Prediction

Haaland Leads Norway to Famous Win

Erling Haaland inevitably scored on his international return. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Continuity, consistency and home advantage are the key factors that favor Norway ahead of Portugal’s visit. The Scandinavian overperformers continue to defy expectations and are now firmly established among Europe’s elite nations.

Having conquered Italy, Senegal and Brazil over the past year, there’s no reason it can’t add Portugal to a growing list of scalps.

Jesus witnessed an unspectacular performance from his new Portugal team when Wales visited Lisbon and there are bound to be teething problems early in his reign.

The presence of veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who endured a difficult evening on Thursday, provides Jesus with an unwelcome headache—with Portugal undoubtedly a more cohesive team without the Al Nassr star. Its desperation to funnel play through him often leads to disjointed displays.

Norway could take full advantage, especially with its clinical No. 9 in blistering form. If it’s to conquer Portugal, then expect Haaland to get on the scoresheet yet again.

Head-to-head record : This will be the 12th meeting between the nations and it marks an exceptional opportunity for Norway to claim only its second win over Portugal. Its sole previous triumph came back in 2010 as Erik Huseklepp netted the decisive goal of a shock 1–0 win.

: This will be the 12th meeting between the nations and it marks an exceptional opportunity for Norway to claim only its second win over Portugal. Its sole previous triumph came back in 2010 as Erik Huseklepp netted the decisive goal of a shock 1–0 win. Norway happy at home : It‘s been two-and-a-half years since Norway was last beaten on home soil. It’s currently on a 14-match unbeaten run on its own patch, last losing 2–1 to Czechia back in March 2024.

: It‘s been two-and-a-half years since Norway was last beaten on home soil. It’s currently on a 14-match unbeaten run on its own patch, last losing 2–1 to Czechia back in March 2024. Portugal’s iffy form: The Seleção das Quinas produced some seriously underwhelming displays at the World Cup, even prior to their exit at the hands of eventual champion Spain. They have won just seven of their last 13 matches in all competitions, during which time they have failed to beat DR Congo, Hungary and Republic of Ireland among others.

Prediction: Norway 2–1 Portugal

Norway Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal

Solbakken could name an unchanged team. | FotMob.

Solbakken will be without the services of David Møller Wolfe, who is suspended for Portugal’s visit after being sent off against Denmark. The left back was shown two yellow cards despite only coming on in the game’s 66th minute.

Haaland will once again be Norway’s focal point, but there will be an onus on Martin Ødegaard to feed the striker. The Arsenal captain produced two assists in the clash with Denmark.

Oscar Bobb and Antonio Nusa should flank Haaland once again, while Sander Berge and Patrick Berg will join Ødegaard in midfield.

Julian Ryerson should provide some creativity from deep positions, with the right back managing 18 assists across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Norway predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Aursnes; Ødegaard, Berge, Berg; Bobb, Haaland, Nusa.

Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Norway

Ronaldo will lead the line once more. | FotMob.

Jesus could make one alteration from the team that conquered Wales, with João Neves potentially replacing his namesake Rúben Neves in the center of the field.

Ronaldo should make his 235th Portugal appearance from the off against Denmark, despite producing a frustrating showing last time out.

Pedro Neto and Félix will provide the width, as will flying full backs João Cancelo and Nuno Mendes, while Jesus will lean on the creativity of Bruno Fernandes in the engine room.

José Sa, Matheus Nunes, Nélson Semedo, Samú Costa and Gonçalo Guedes are all players who aren’t involved despite featuring in Roberto Martínez’s World Cup roster.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Norway (4-3-3): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; J. Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Félix.

What Time Does Norway vs. Portugal Kick Off?

Location : Oslo, Norway

: Oslo, Norway Stadium : Ullevaal Stadion

: Ullevaal Stadion Date : Sunday, Sept. 27

: Sunday, Sept. 27 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : François Letexier (FRA)

: François Letexier (FRA) VAR: Bram Van Driessche (BEL)

How to Watch Norway vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream

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