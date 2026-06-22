How to Watch Norway vs. Senegal on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Norway and Senegal may not be soccer juggernauts, but their upcoming tussle has the potential to be one of the most enthralling battles of the 2026 World Cup group phase.

Tipped as fearsome dark-horses long before the tournament got underway after an excellent qualifying campaign, Norway flexed its attacking might against Iraq on Matchday 1. Superstar Erling Haaland delivered a brace for Ståle Solbakken’s side, who is competing at its first World Cup since 1998, in a 4–1 triumph.

Senegal has been regulars on the grand stage in the 21st century after making a memorable maiden appearance in 2002. While Pape Thiaw’s men were eventually overpowered by France last time out, it was evident in the first half that the Lions of Teranga could be a real nuisance in North America this summer.

A 3–1 defeat to Les Bleus means Senegal desperately needs a result here, with back-to-back losses meaning it would only be able to advance as one of the eight best-performing third-place finishers.

Here’s how you can keep up with Monday night’s action at MetLife Stadium, the site of the World Cup final.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

What Time Does Norway vs. Senegal Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, N.J.

: East Rutherford, N.J. Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Monday, June 22 / Tuesday, June 23

: Monday, June 22 / Tuesday, June 23 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (BRA)

How to Watch Norway vs. Senegal on TV, Live Stream

Those wanting to tune into the contest from the United States have ample options. Fox Sports and fuboTV are covering the game, and a Spanish-speaking broadcast will be offered by Telemundo.

Various TSN channels, as well as RDS, are streaming the Group I clash in Canada, while an array of choices are available in Mexico, too. There’s a choice of Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN and ViX.

Anyone doing the late shift in the United Kingdom can tune into the game via ITV1 and ITVX. Scots can access the fixture on STV.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Norway, Senegal?

Senegal laid out its credentials against France. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Group I concludes across two countries on June 26, with games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET. Norway has the daunting task of facing France at Gillette Stadium, while Senegal meets likely bottom dwellers Iraq in Toronto.

We won’t know what both teams require to advance on Matchday 3 until after the next round of action. Victory for Senegal at MetLife would give it a huge advantage over its upcoming opponents, though, given that head-to-head is the first tie-breaker.

A draw likely sees both teams into the round of 32, given Senegal’s final fixture.

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